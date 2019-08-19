Ujjivan Small Finance Bank plans to raise Rs 300 crore via pre-IPO placement

Quoting the DRHP, it said, the company seeks to raise Rs 1,200 crore, including reservation of equity shares of up to Rs 120 crore by eligible shareholders.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which filed draft papers for initial public offer (IPO) last week, is looking to raise Rs 300 crore from pre-IPO placement. The lender plans to mop up Rs 1,200 crore through the initial public offer. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with markets regulator Sebi, the bank may, in consultation with the book running lead managers (BRLMs), consider a pre-issue placement of shares worth up to Rs 300 crore, the lender said in a statement.

The pre-IPO placement, if undertaken, will be at a price to be decided by the bank in consultation with the BRLMs and will be undertaken prior to filing of the DRHP with the RoC, it said.

“If the pre-IPO placement is undertaken, the amount raised…will be reduced from the issue, subject to the minimum issue size constituting at least 10 per cent of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank,” it said. Quoting the DRHP, it said, the company seeks to raise Rs 1,200 crore, including reservation of equity shares of up to Rs 120 crore by eligible shareholders. The equity shares being offered are at a face value of Rs 10 each, it added.