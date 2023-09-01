Follow Us

UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹478.65 Closed
-1.47-7.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹471.10₹485.95
₹478.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹192.75₹526.95
₹478.65
Open Price
₹482.00
Prev. Close
₹485.80
Volume
6,10,045

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1486.7
  • R2493.75
  • R3501.55
  • Pivot
    478.9
  • S1471.85
  • S2464.05
  • S3457

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5246.95488.26
  • 10247.38490.83
  • 20232.83486.63
  • 50215.66453.69
  • 100182.32405.51
  • 200156.03346.42

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.84-3.4834.5777.28145.4493.4036.64
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund8,33,0001.4441.15
Sundaram Small Cap Fund7,57,8231.5237.43
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund6,54,9920.7832.35
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund5,50,0001.3727.17
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund5,18,9431.3725.63
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund4,00,7942.419.8
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Institutional Plan4,00,7942.419.8
ITI Small Cap Fund2,98,6561.0714.75
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund2,90,2941.3314.34
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund1,85,0003.549.14
View All Mutual Funds

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999KA2004PLC035329 and registration number is 035329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samit Ghosh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anand Narayan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mona Kachhwaha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Vinayak Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K R Ramamoorthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Renzo Christopher Viegas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹5,825.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is 48.88 and PB ratio of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is 3.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹478.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹526.95 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹192.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

