Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.84
|-3.48
|34.57
|77.28
|145.44
|93.40
|36.64
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|8,33,000
|1.44
|41.15
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|7,57,823
|1.52
|37.43
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|6,54,992
|0.78
|32.35
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|5,50,000
|1.37
|27.17
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|5,18,943
|1.37
|25.63
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund
|4,00,794
|2.4
|19.8
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Institutional Plan
|4,00,794
|2.4
|19.8
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|2,98,656
|1.07
|14.75
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|2,90,294
|1.33
|14.34
|ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund
|1,85,000
|3.54
|9.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999KA2004PLC035329 and registration number is 035329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹5,825.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is 48.88 and PB ratio of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is 3.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹478.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹526.95 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. is ₹192.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.