What is the share price of UFO Moviez India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UFO Moviez India is ₹68.10 as on .

What kind of stock is UFO Moviez India? The UFO Moviez India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UFO Moviez India? The market cap of UFO Moviez India is ₹264.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UFO Moviez India? Today’s highest and lowest price of UFO Moviez India are ₹69.90 and ₹65.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UFO Moviez India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UFO Moviez India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UFO Moviez India is ₹92.86 and 52-week low of UFO Moviez India is ₹53.69 as on .

How has the UFO Moviez India performed historically in terms of returns? The UFO Moviez India has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -8.36% over 3 months, -8.26% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and -7.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India are 11.00 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global