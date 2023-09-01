What is the Market Cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd.? The market cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹429.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd.? P/E ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is -18.67 and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is 1.34 as on .

What is the share price of UFO Moviez India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹112.10 as on .