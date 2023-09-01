Name
UFO Moviez India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2004PLC285453 and registration number is 285453. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹429.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is -18.67 and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹112.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UFO Moviez India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹133.10 and 52-week low of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹57.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.