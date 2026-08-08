Here's the live share price of UFO Moviez India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UFO Moviez India
|4.66
|-4.08
|-8.36
|-9.28
|-8.26
|-10.62
|-7.21
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UFO Moviez India has declined 8.26% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, UFO Moviez India has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.05
|67.95
|10
|67.35
|67.81
|20
|68.25
|68.39
|50
|71.18
|69.95
|100
|70.09
|71.08
|200
|73.65
|73.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UFO Moviez India saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.46%, while DII stake decreased to 24.21%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|UFO Moviez India - Press Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|UFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|UFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|UFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|UFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
UFO Moviez India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2004PLC285453 and registration number is 285453. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UFO Moviez India is ₹68.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UFO Moviez India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UFO Moviez India is ₹264.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UFO Moviez India are ₹69.90 and ₹65.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UFO Moviez India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UFO Moviez India is ₹92.86 and 52-week low of UFO Moviez India is ₹53.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UFO Moviez India has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -8.36% over 3 months, -8.26% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and -7.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India are 11.00 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global