UFO Moviez India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UFO MOVIEZ INDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹112.10 Closed
1.962.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UFO Moviez India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.40₹114.50
₹112.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.20₹133.10
₹112.10
Open Price
₹111.75
Prev. Close
₹109.95
Volume
2,26,494

UFO Moviez India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1114.8
  • R2117.7
  • R3120.9
  • Pivot
    111.6
  • S1108.7
  • S2105.5
  • S3102.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5113.92109.15
  • 10113.61107.73
  • 20115.77103.76
  • 50114.8594.44
  • 100104.2888.21
  • 200103.2287.56

UFO Moviez India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.6724.1448.2845.77-4.8039.51-69.38
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

About UFO Moviez India Ltd.

UFO Moviez India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2004PLC285453 and registration number is 285453. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gaikwad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ameya Hete
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raaja Kanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lynn de Souza
    Independent Director

FAQs on UFO Moviez India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd.?

The market cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹429.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is -18.67 and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UFO Moviez India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹112.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UFO Moviez India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UFO Moviez India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹133.10 and 52-week low of UFO Moviez India Ltd. is ₹57.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

