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UFO Moviez India Share Price

NSE
BSE

UFO MOVIEZ INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of UFO Moviez India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.10 Closed
0.19₹ 0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UFO Moviez India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.51₹69.90
₹68.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.69₹92.86
₹68.10
Open Price
₹65.51
Prev. Close
₹67.97
Volume
3,464

Source: Dion Global

UFO Moviez India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UFO Moviez India		4.66-4.08-8.36-9.28-8.26-10.62-7.21
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UFO Moviez India has declined 8.26% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, UFO Moviez India has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

UFO Moviez India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UFO Moviez India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.0567.95
1067.3567.81
2068.2568.39
5071.1869.95
10070.0971.08
20073.6573.22

Source: Dion Global

UFO Moviez India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UFO Moviez India saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.46%, while DII stake decreased to 24.21%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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UFO Moviez India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTUFO Moviez India - Press Release
Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTUFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTUFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTUFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTUFO Moviez India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About UFO Moviez India

UFO Moviez India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH2004PLC285453 and registration number is 285453. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh Anand
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sanjay Gaikwad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mishra
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameya Hete
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on UFO Moviez India Share Price

What is the share price of UFO Moviez India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UFO Moviez India is ₹68.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UFO Moviez India?

The UFO Moviez India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UFO Moviez India?

The market cap of UFO Moviez India is ₹264.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UFO Moviez India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UFO Moviez India are ₹69.90 and ₹65.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UFO Moviez India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UFO Moviez India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UFO Moviez India is ₹92.86 and 52-week low of UFO Moviez India is ₹53.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UFO Moviez India performed historically in terms of returns?

The UFO Moviez India has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -8.36% over 3 months, -8.26% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and -7.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India are 11.00 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

UFO Moviez India News

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