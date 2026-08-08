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Udayshivakumar Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

UDAYSHIVAKUMAR INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Udayshivakumar Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.34 Closed
-0.36₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Udayshivakumar Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.30₹23.13
₹22.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹37.80
₹22.34
Open Price
₹23.13
Prev. Close
₹22.42
Volume
962

Source: Dion Global

Udayshivakumar Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Udayshivakumar Infra		1.04-1.24-3.913.67-37.16-9.08-7.72
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Udayshivakumar Infra has declined 37.16% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Udayshivakumar Infra has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Udayshivakumar Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Udayshivakumar Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.1822.47
1022.0422.34
2022.2622.41
502322.78
10023.1323.28
20023.8225.48

Source: Dion Global

Udayshivakumar Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Udayshivakumar Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Udayshivakumar Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTUdayshivakumar Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 07, 2026, 04:00 AM IST ISTUdayshivakumar Infra - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Jun 07, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTUdayshivakumar Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 06-06-2026
Jun 01, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTUdayshivakumar Infra - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
May 31, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTUdayshivakumar Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Adjournment Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Udayshivakumar Infra

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309KA2019PLC130901 and registration number is 130901. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Udayshivakumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manjushree Shivakumar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amrutha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kencha Reddy Hanumantha Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Amruta Ashok Tarale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Matada Shivalingaswamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Vijay Raichurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gowdara Timmappa Govindappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Udayshivakumar Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Udayshivakumar Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹22.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Udayshivakumar Infra?

The Udayshivakumar Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Udayshivakumar Infra?

The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹123.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Udayshivakumar Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Udayshivakumar Infra are ₹23.13 and ₹22.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Udayshivakumar Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udayshivakumar Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹37.80 and 52-week low of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Udayshivakumar Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Udayshivakumar Infra has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -3.91% over 3 months, -37.16% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -7.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra are 74.72 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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