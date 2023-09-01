Follow Us

UDAYSHIVAKUMAR INFRA LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.55 Closed
0.160.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.40₹30.80
₹30.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.30₹35.25
₹30.55
Open Price
₹30.40
Prev. Close
₹30.50
Volume
98,631

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.77
  • R230.98
  • R331.17
  • Pivot
    30.58
  • S130.37
  • S230.18
  • S329.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.9130.59
  • 106.4630.62
  • 203.2330.51
  • 501.2930.41
  • 1000.6530.57
  • 2000.320

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd.

Infrastructure - General

Management

  • Mrs. Manjushree Shivakumar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Amrutha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kencha Hanumantha Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Mohan Rajasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreenivas Devaggi Janardhanappa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Kamal Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹169.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is 8.92 and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹30.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹35.25 and 52-week low of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹27.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

