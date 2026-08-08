What is the share price of Udayshivakumar Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹22.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Udayshivakumar Infra? The Udayshivakumar Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Udayshivakumar Infra? The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹123.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Udayshivakumar Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Udayshivakumar Infra are ₹23.13 and ₹22.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Udayshivakumar Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udayshivakumar Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹37.80 and 52-week low of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹19.50 as on .

How has the Udayshivakumar Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Udayshivakumar Infra has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -3.91% over 3 months, -37.16% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -7.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra are 74.72 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global