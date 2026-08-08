Here's the live share price of Udayshivakumar Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Udayshivakumar Infra
|1.04
|-1.24
|-3.91
|3.67
|-37.16
|-9.08
|-7.72
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Udayshivakumar Infra has declined 37.16% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Udayshivakumar Infra has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.18
|22.47
|10
|22.04
|22.34
|20
|22.26
|22.41
|50
|23
|22.78
|100
|23.13
|23.28
|200
|23.82
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Udayshivakumar Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Udayshivakumar Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 07, 2026, 04:00 AM IST IST
|Udayshivakumar Infra - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|Jun 07, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|Udayshivakumar Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 06-06-2026
|Jun 01, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Udayshivakumar Infra - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|May 31, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Udayshivakumar Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Adjournment Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309KA2019PLC130901 and registration number is 130901. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹22.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Udayshivakumar Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹123.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Udayshivakumar Infra are ₹23.13 and ₹22.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udayshivakumar Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹37.80 and 52-week low of Udayshivakumar Infra is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Udayshivakumar Infra has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -3.91% over 3 months, -37.16% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -7.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra are 74.72 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global