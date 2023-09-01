Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Infrastructure - General
The market cap of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹169.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is 8.92 and PB ratio of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹30.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹35.25 and 52-week low of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd. is ₹27.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.