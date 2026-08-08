Here's the live share price of Uday Jewellery Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uday Jewellery Industries
|-2.52
|-2.25
|-13.06
|9.36
|-5.34
|6.04
|0.10
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uday Jewellery Industries has declined 5.34% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Uday Jewellery Industries has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|142.29
|141.1
|10
|142.5
|142.05
|20
|144.59
|143.63
|50
|148.98
|146.06
|100
|145.24
|145.86
|200
|144.73
|146.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uday Jewellery Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Uday Jewellery Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Uday Jewellery Ind. - Application To National Stock Exchange Of India Limited(NSE) For Direct Listing Of Equity Shares.
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Uday Jewellery Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Uday Jewellery Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 29, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Uday Jewellery Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG1999PLC080813 and registration number is 080813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 725.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹139.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uday Jewellery Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹467.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uday Jewellery Industries are ₹163.00 and ₹138.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uday Jewellery Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹181.00 and 52-week low of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹111.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uday Jewellery Industries has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -2.25% for the past month, -13.06% over 3 months, -5.34% over 1 year, 6.04% across 3 years, and 0.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries are 16.34 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global