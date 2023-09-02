Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|1.66
|3.86
|10.27
|30.85
|18.83
|178.03
|242.34
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
|-2.88
|-8.64
|-28.43
|158.24
|155.34
|578.36
|1,584.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG1999PLC080813 and registration number is 080813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹286.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is 29.02 and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is 4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹130.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹164.70 and 52-week low of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹75.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.