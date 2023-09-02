Follow Us

UDAY JEWELLERY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹130.25 Closed
-2.1-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.15₹134.85
₹130.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.80₹164.70
₹130.25
Open Price
₹134.85
Prev. Close
₹133.05
Volume
10,825

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.62
  • R2137.08
  • R3139.32
  • Pivot
    130.38
  • S1125.92
  • S2123.68
  • S3119.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.52132.03
  • 10153.78130.37
  • 20153.56126.06
  • 50133.48118.37
  • 100114.63115.04
  • 200104.63114.52

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
1.663.8610.2730.8518.83178.03242.34
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd.

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG1999PLC080813 and registration number is 080813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Sanghi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
    Director
  • Mrs. Pritha Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Prasad Vempati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹286.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is 29.02 and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is 4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹130.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹164.70 and 52-week low of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is ₹75.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

