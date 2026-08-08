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Uday Jewellery Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

UDAY JEWELLERY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Uday Jewellery Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.10 Closed
0.32₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uday Jewellery Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.65₹163.00
₹139.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.70₹181.00
₹139.10
Open Price
₹163.00
Prev. Close
₹138.65
Volume
4,784

Source: Dion Global

Uday Jewellery Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uday Jewellery Industries		-2.52-2.25-13.069.36-5.346.040.10
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uday Jewellery Industries has declined 5.34% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Uday Jewellery Industries has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Uday Jewellery Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uday Jewellery Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5142.29141.1
10142.5142.05
20144.59143.63
50148.98146.06
100145.24145.86
200144.73146.17

Source: Dion Global

Uday Jewellery Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uday Jewellery Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uday Jewellery Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTUday Jewellery Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTUday Jewellery Ind. - Application To National Stock Exchange Of India Limited(NSE) For Direct Listing Of Equity Shares.
Jun 15, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTUday Jewellery Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 15, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTUday Jewellery Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 29, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTUday Jewellery Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Uday Jewellery Industries

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG1999PLC080813 and registration number is 080813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 725.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Sanghi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
    Director
  • Ms. Pritha Sanghi
    Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanyam Danturti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uday Jewellery Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Uday Jewellery Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹139.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uday Jewellery Industries?

The Uday Jewellery Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uday Jewellery Industries?

The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹467.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uday Jewellery Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uday Jewellery Industries are ₹163.00 and ₹138.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uday Jewellery Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uday Jewellery Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹181.00 and 52-week low of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹111.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uday Jewellery Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uday Jewellery Industries has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -2.25% for the past month, -13.06% over 3 months, -5.34% over 1 year, 6.04% across 3 years, and 0.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries are 16.34 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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