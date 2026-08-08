What is the share price of Uday Jewellery Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹139.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Uday Jewellery Industries? The Uday Jewellery Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uday Jewellery Industries? The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹467.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uday Jewellery Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uday Jewellery Industries are ₹163.00 and ₹138.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uday Jewellery Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uday Jewellery Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹181.00 and 52-week low of Uday Jewellery Industries is ₹111.70 as on .

How has the Uday Jewellery Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Uday Jewellery Industries has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -2.25% for the past month, -13.06% over 3 months, -5.34% over 1 year, 6.04% across 3 years, and 0.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries are 16.34 and 2.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global