Uco Bank to recover ‘major amount’ via NCLT

State-run Uco Bank expects to recover a “major amount” from its bad assets through NCLT route as accounts eligible for insolvency resolution are being explored ‘vigorously’. The Kolkata-based lender’s total cash recovery plus upgradation for the last financial year stood at Rs 4290.12 crore, which met its expectations. However, this reduction in NPAs through cash recovery and upgradation was over 32% less than that of FY17.

Commenting on major focus areas of Uco Bank in its latest annual report, RK Takkar, MD & CEO, said: “The bank expects to recover a major amount in NPAs through NCLT resolution.” The lender has exposures to nine of the 12 large stressed accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year to get resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The bank’s overall exposure to these nine accounts is around Rs 4,300 crore.

“We are looking to recover over Rs 4,000 crore in this fiscal (FY18) through cash recovery and upgradation,” Takkar had told FE in an interview earlier. He had said, for the turnaround, the bank was betting on recovery of stressed assets. RBI had initiated a prompt corrective action (PCA) against it in May last year in view of high non-performing assets and negative return on assets (RoAs).

In the annual report for the financial year 2017-18, Uco Bank said its recovery mechanism was geared up at all levels of the organisation. “Accounts eligible for NCLT are being explored vigorously. Bank closely remained in touch with other lenders/operational creditors, on regular basis, for discussion on way forward in respect of filing NCLT cases.

Most of the accounts under NCLT are consortium/multiple banking accounts, and are monitored for resolution on case to case basis in consultation with leader of consortium etc,” the bank said, adding, where it was leader of the consortium, it was meticulously following up each account for resolution.

“Recovery in loss assets has a direct impact on the profitability and the bank is giving priority in monitoring /follow-up for recovery in such accounts. A separate vertical in the bank is monitoring consistently for recovery in loss assets including technically as well as prudentially written-off accounts,” it added.