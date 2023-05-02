UCO Bank shares climb 2 pc on BSE after Q4 earnings

Shares of UCO Bank on Tuesday climbed 2 per cent after the firm reported an 86.2 per cent rise in net profit for the March 2023 quarter.The company’s stock gained 2.06 per cent to settle at Rs 30.72 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 4.71 per cent to Rs 31.52.At the NSE, it advanced 0.66 per cent to finish at Rs 30.30.

In terms of traded volume, 71.09 lakh shares of the firm were traded on BSE and over 5.10 crore shares at NSE during the day. Public sector lender UCO Bank on Tuesday reported an 86.2 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 581.24 crore for the March 2023 quarter on the back of a reduction in bad loans.The bank reported a profit of Rs 312.18 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.UCO Bank has posted its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 1,862.34 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 929.76 crore in the preceding fiscal, registering a nearly 100 per cent year-on-year growth, the Kolkata headquartered lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The net interest income (NII) at Rs 7,343.13 crore during the year too was the bank‘s highest ever.The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) in the fourth quarter declined to 4.78 per cent from 7.89 per cent a year ago.Similarly, the net NPA too declined to 1.29 per cent in the January-March 2022-23 quarter from 2.7 per cent.