UCO Bank posts net loss of Rs 1,136 crore

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 1,136.44 crore for the quarter ended September, against a net loss of Rs 622.56 crore in the same period a year ago, as its provision to cover bad loans increased. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 633.88 crore for the first quarter.

During the September quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms fell marginally on quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 29581.49 crore from Rs 29,786.41 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans also decreased by 0.34 basis points (bps) to 25.37% from 25.71% during the previous quarter. During the period under review, the net NPA ratio fell 0.77 bps sequentially at 11.97%.

Atul Kumar Goel, who assumed charge as managing director and CEO of UCO Bank earlier this month, said, “During the September quarter, the bank posted a strong growth in its operating profit, backed by good growth in net interest income on a year-on-year basis.”