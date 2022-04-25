UBS sees more downside for Nifty, retains 16000 year-end target; valuations, inflation among risks

NSE Nifty 50 has been on a wild journey so far this year rising from lows and then falling sharply again week in and week out. But there could be more pain ahead, according to global brokerage and research firm UBS AG. Analysts at UBS have reiterated their year-end target of 16,000 for the 50-stock index, predicting a nearly 7% downside from Friday’s closing levels. In a recent report, UBS said that they are cautious amid stretched valuations and upside inflation risk. Inflation has shot up sharply in recent months and is well above RBI’s tolerance band while the Nifty continues to trade at a PE ratio of 23X.

FII selling to soften

Domestic markets have witnessed heavy selling from foreign institutions in recent months. FIIs were net sellers on all previous five trading sessions, pulling out large sums of money throughout the week. “Post the global financial crisis (GFC), India has witnessed among the most intense selling by FIIs (foreign institutional investors,” UBS said. Analysts think that the likelihood of continued heavy FII selling is low, but at the same time are not confident of a quick reversal to buying by FIIs.

Most FII selling in recent sessions has been owing to FIIs trimming stake across emerging economies, said UBS. However, within the emerging markets context, India’s flows have fared better, according to analysts. “India’s PE premium to EM is still 1SD above the five-year average. While India is no longer an outlier on earnings growth, it is on valuations,” they added.

Domestic investors now key

“In any case, we point out that the impact of FII selling on the Indian market has weakened over the years, as domestic household flows have become the dominant factor,” UBS said in the report. Domestic investors have largely been buyers of stocks which has helped cushion the fall so far. Many analysts have pointed out that strong FII selling, similar to what was seen in March 2020, would today not yield the same result owing to strong domestic fund inflows.

Further UBS analysts see a reduction in equity allocation from domestic households as a threat now. “We continue to believe the valuation downside arising from a vicious cycle of “falling household savings – rising bank deposit rates – lower equity allocation by households” is the biggest risk to the Indian market over the next year,” they said.

Banks favoured

UBS analysts remain bullish on banks owing to supportive valuations, positive sensitivity to the rates cycle, and the credit cycle. Bank Nifty was trading with gains on Monday while Sensex and Nifty were in red. On the other hand, owing to the stretched valuations, inflationary pressures, and the risk of rising rates has made UBS cautious on consumer companies, both staples and discretionary.

GDP growth projections cut

Apart from equities, the picture of the macroeconomic outlook of India as painted by UBS is also not pretty. “We are lowering India’s real GDP growth to 7% YoY in FY23E (previously: 7.7%) as we expect high global commodity prices (largely energy) and slower global growth (on Russia-Ukraine conflict and lockdown in parts of China led by a surge in COVID cases) will weigh on domestic demand and net exports,” they added.