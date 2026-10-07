Shyam Metalics and Energy is poised for significant growth in the coming quarters, mainly due to its new capital expenditure plans and increasing focus on value added products. Global brokerage UBS believes the company stands out in disciplined capital allocation, superior project execution, and efficient operations.

UBS has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised its target price by 24% to Rs 1,550. This implies an upside of a whopping 45% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 1,067.3 today, October 7. “Our review of completed and upcoming projects indicates that Shyam delivers capex at lower cost and with shorter timelines than the industry averages, supporting superior ROIC and faster growth,” UBS said.

UBS on Shyam Metalics: Earnings improvement

UBS expects the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) per tonne to improve to Rs 8,400 by FY31 from Rs 4,700 in FY26. This reflects a 24% growth on compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY31, compared to 12% CAGR growth between FY21 and FY26.

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The brokerage believes the market has not fully priced in the capex ramp up and that consensus earnings upgrades will follow. UBS has raised its FY28 EBITDA guidance for the company by 3% and FY29 EBITDA guidance by 8%. “Shyam trades at 7.5x one-year forward EV/EBITDA, in line with the three-year average, leaving room for multiple expansion,” it added.

“Shyam’s earnings profile is changing as it moves from low-value intermediates to higher realisation products. We expect the contribution from intermediates to decline from 33% of revenue in FY26 to 12% by FY31E, with stainless steel increasing from 7% to 25% and finished steel from 44% to 52%,” the brokerage said.

UBS added that this shift will be driven by new businesses such as hot rolled coil, cold rolling mills, special bar quality, stainless steel flat products, and railway wagons. The brokerage expects Shyam Metalics EBITDA growth to materially outpace volume growth as more and more revenue comes from downstream and value-added products.

UBS on Shyam Metalics: Capex-led growth

UBS believes the company’s growth is supported by a “large but focused” capital expenditure pipeline. The company is adding 1.58 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of hot rolled coil capacity, 0.8 MTPA of special bar quality, 4,800 railway wagons, 1.33 MTPA of stainless steel, and more aluminium foil and flat rolled capacity.

“Most of the capex is focussed on downstream businesses, which should support both revenue growth and margin expansion. Importantly, Shyam has demonstrated superior execution vs. industry peers. For major projects, Shyam’s capex costs are 10-20% lower while completion timelines are 24-30 months vs. the industry norm of 30-36 months,” UBS said.

UBS on Shyam Metalics: Next leg of growth

UBS has raised its target price on Shyam Metalics as it believes the company will drive future growth from capex plans and value added products. The brokerage says the market has not fully priced in these factors and projects a 45% upside.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.