Uber mega IPO next year? Wall Street bankers value company at whopping $120 billion

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have delivered a valuation proposal to Uber

Uber may be launching a mega initial public offering (IPO) by early next year, potentially valuing the company at a whopping $120 billion. Or, maybe not! Wall Streets bankers have sent proposals to the ride-hailing company valuing it at $120 billion for an IPO that could take place early next year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

However, there is no guarantee that Uber will go public in the time frame or with the Rs $120 billion, the report added. Quoting several unknown people familiar with the development, the US business newspaper, reported that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have delivered a valuation proposal to Uber. This is a common step before banks are formally hired to underwrite IPOs, the WSJ said.

An agreement with its top investor Softbank says that Uber must go public by the end of next year. Uber was founded in 2009 as Uber Cab by Travis Kalanick and computer programmer Garrett Camp. Later, the name of the company was changed to Uber. Earlier this year, Uber raised $1.25 billion in cash from investment conglomerate SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Sequoia Capital. In August, it also raised $550 million from Toyota Motor Corp, which has put its valuation at $76 billion.

If Uber goes public, it will be following some of the biggest tech IPOs in recent times. Ali Baba, which went public in September 2014, was valued $238 billion, while Facebook, which launched its public offering in May 2012, had a market cap of $104 billion.

In July, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had said that he did not think it was necessary for the company to be profitable before planning an IPO in the second half of 2019, Bloomberg reported. Khosrowshahi had said that he was more focused on generating positive cash flow than making the company profitable.

Later in September, Khosrowshahi, who joined Uber as CEO in August 2017 after co-founder Travis Kalanick was ousted from the top job, again said that it was all systems go for an IPO in 2019 in an interview with BNN Bloomberg.