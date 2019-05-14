Uber CEO reminds employees of rocky start of Amazon, Facebook IPO; says our road is same

Amid Uber\u2019s disappointing market debut, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent an assuring note to its employees and reminded them of Amazon and Facebook who had faced similar troubles in trading post their IPO launch as well. \u201cRemember that the Facebook and Amazon post-IPO trading was difficult for these companies,\u201d the chief executive said. He further added that Amazon and Facebook\u2019s current market hold is inspirational for Uber\u2019s rocky start. \u201cOur roads will be the same,\u201d said Dara Khosrowshahi in a memo to employees before meeting them at the \u2018All Hands\u2019 event. He acknowledged that the public sentiments don't change overnight and the company must gear up for tough market times. However, with Uber\u2019s capital and the market\u2019s tendency to change sentiments, the cab-hailing giant hopes that it will show improved margins and profits in the future and the company\u2019s long-term performance will be judged rather than the current performance. Also Read:\u00a0Uber IPO flops, SoftBank\u2019s market value slides $9\u00a0billion Uber, which had launched its IPO just a few days back was expected to reach a valuation of $80 billion, a considerable low from the earlier expectations of $120 billion which would have been a rare feat. Experts had hoped for a stellar opening for the IPO, however, it didn't deliver to its promises. Uber IPO was important to other tech startups with it being considered a bellwether. Earlier, a Forrester analyst - Satish Meena - had told Financial Express Online that the Uber IPO will not just create liquidity in the market but also bring money for startups for investment. Harping on the same lines, Eric Schiffer, CEO at US-based Patriarch Organisation had told Financial Express online that the Uber IPO will push more IPOs from tech startups, given it does not crash. Uber\u2019s IPO, however, was a flop with the shares of the company trading low on the first day of its initial public offering. In fact, they slid by 10% on the second day. Uber\u2019s IPO is one of the biggest public offerings of this year.