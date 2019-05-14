Uber CEO reminds employees of rocky start of Amazon, Facebook IPO; says our road is same

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 11:21:18 AM

With Uber’s capital and the market’s tendency to change sentiments, the cab-hailing giant hopes that it will show improved margins and profits in the future.

uber, uber strike, uber ipo, ipo, uber alibaba, alibaba ipoUber IPO: Uber was expected to reach a valuation of billion. 

Amid Uber’s disappointing market debut, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent an assuring note to its employees and reminded them of Amazon and Facebook who had faced similar troubles in trading post their IPO launch as well. “Remember that the Facebook and Amazon post-IPO trading was difficult for these companies,” the chief executive said. He further added that Amazon and Facebook’s current market hold is inspirational for Uber’s rocky start. “Our roads will be the same,” said Dara Khosrowshahi in a memo to employees before meeting them at the ‘All Hands’ event. He acknowledged that the public sentiments don’t change overnight and the company must gear up for tough market times. However, with Uber’s capital and the market’s tendency to change sentiments, the cab-hailing giant hopes that it will show improved margins and profits in the future and the company’s long-term performance will be judged rather than the current performance.

Also Read: Uber IPO flops, SoftBank’s market value slides $9 billion

Uber, which had launched its IPO just a few days back was expected to reach a valuation of $80 billion, a considerable low from the earlier expectations of $120 billion which would have been a rare feat. Experts had hoped for a stellar opening for the IPO, however, it didn’t deliver to its promises. Uber IPO was important to other tech startups with it being considered a bellwether. Earlier, a Forrester analyst — Satish Meena — had told Financial Express Online that the Uber IPO will not just create liquidity in the market but also bring money for startups for investment. Harping on the same lines, Eric Schiffer, CEO at US-based Patriarch Organisation had told Financial Express online that the Uber IPO will push more IPOs from tech startups, given it does not crash.

Uber’s IPO, however, was a flop with the shares of the company trading low on the first day of its initial public offering. In fact, they slid by 10% on the second day. Uber’s IPO is one of the biggest public offerings of this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Uber CEO reminds employees of rocky start of Amazon, Facebook IPO; says our road is same
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition