Here's the live share price of U Y Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|U Y Fincorp
|2.06
|31.48
|37.53
|33.64
|14.72
|-9.84
|16.18
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, U Y Fincorp has gained 14.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, U Y Fincorp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.74
|19.43
|10
|18.97
|19.09
|20
|17.65
|18.19
|50
|15.8
|16.61
|100
|14.8
|15.62
|200
|14.58
|15.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, U Y Fincorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|U Y Fincorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|U Y Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|U Y Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|U Y Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|U Y Fincorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
U Y Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1993PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U Y Fincorp is ₹20.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The U Y Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of U Y Fincorp is ₹386.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of U Y Fincorp are ₹22.37 and ₹19.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U Y Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U Y Fincorp is ₹22.37 and 52-week low of U Y Fincorp is ₹11.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The U Y Fincorp has shown returns of 6.64% over the past day, 31.87% for the past month, 37.93% over 3 months, 15.06% over 1 year, -9.75% across 3 years, and 16.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp are -589.57 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global