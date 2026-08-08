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U Y Fincorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

U Y FINCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of U Y Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.34 Closed
6.33₹ 1.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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U Y Fincorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.02₹22.37
₹20.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.25₹22.37
₹20.34
Open Price
₹19.51
Prev. Close
₹19.13
Volume
1,47,881

Source: Dion Global

U Y Fincorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
U Y Fincorp		2.0631.4837.5333.6414.72-9.8416.18
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, U Y Fincorp has gained 14.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, U Y Fincorp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

U Y Fincorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

U Y Fincorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.7419.43
1018.9719.09
2017.6518.19
5015.816.61
10014.815.62
20014.5815.5

Source: Dion Global

U Y Fincorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, U Y Fincorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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U Y Fincorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTU Y Fincorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTU Y Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTU Y Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 23, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTU Y Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jul 17, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTU Y Fincorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About U Y Fincorp

U Y Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1993PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Udai Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Burman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Sharadrao Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on U Y Fincorp Share Price

What is the share price of U Y Fincorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U Y Fincorp is ₹20.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is U Y Fincorp?

The U Y Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of U Y Fincorp?

The market cap of U Y Fincorp is ₹386.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of U Y Fincorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of U Y Fincorp are ₹22.37 and ₹19.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U Y Fincorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U Y Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U Y Fincorp is ₹22.37 and 52-week low of U Y Fincorp is ₹11.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the U Y Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The U Y Fincorp has shown returns of 6.64% over the past day, 31.87% for the past month, 37.93% over 3 months, 15.06% over 1 year, -9.75% across 3 years, and 16.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp are -589.57 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

U Y Fincorp News

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