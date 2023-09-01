What is the Market Cap of U Y Fincorp Ltd.? The market cap of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is ₹513.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of U Y Fincorp Ltd.? P/E ratio of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is 49.18 and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is 2.03 as on .

What is the share price of U Y Fincorp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U Y Fincorp Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on .