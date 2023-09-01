Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

U Y Fincorp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

U Y FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.00 Closed
-1.03-0.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

U Y Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.12₹27.60
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹32.00
₹27.00
Open Price
₹26.12
Prev. Close
₹27.28
Volume
32,277

U Y Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.69
  • R228.39
  • R329.17
  • Pivot
    26.91
  • S126.21
  • S225.43
  • S324.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.7527.49
  • 101327.67
  • 2013.4627.7
  • 5014.1826.64
  • 10013.0523.89
  • 2001320.23

U Y Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.21-5.1042.11113.6182.681,105.36442.17
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

U Y Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

U Y Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About U Y Fincorp Ltd.

U Y Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1993PLC060377 and registration number is 060377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Udai Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Burman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Leena Hinesh Jobanputra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Sharadrao Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Govind Kumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on U Y Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of U Y Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is ₹513.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of U Y Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is 49.18 and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of U Y Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U Y Fincorp Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U Y Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U Y Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of U Y Fincorp Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data