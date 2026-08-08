What is the share price of U Y Fincorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U Y Fincorp is ₹20.34 as on .

What kind of stock is U Y Fincorp? The U Y Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of U Y Fincorp? The market cap of U Y Fincorp is ₹386.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of U Y Fincorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of U Y Fincorp are ₹22.37 and ₹19.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U Y Fincorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U Y Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U Y Fincorp is ₹22.37 and 52-week low of U Y Fincorp is ₹11.25 as on .

How has the U Y Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns? The U Y Fincorp has shown returns of 6.64% over the past day, 31.87% for the past month, 37.93% over 3 months, 15.06% over 1 year, -9.75% across 3 years, and 16.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U Y Fincorp are -589.57 and 1.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global