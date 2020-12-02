  • MORE MARKET STATS

U.S. Stocks: Wall Street slips at open as monthly private payrolls disappoint

December 2, 2020 8:31 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.83 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 29,695.09. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.67 points, or 0.24%, at 3,653.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.36 points, or 0.56%, to 12,285.75 at the opening bell.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday from record levels as data showing fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy.

