  • MORE MARKET STATS

U.S. Stocks: Wall Street rises as tech selloff eases; Senate passes stimulus bill

By: |
March 8, 2021 9:47 PM

GameStop Corp surged about 14% after the company said it had tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead a transition to an e-commerce business.

U.S. Stocks: Wall Street rises as tech selloff eases; Senate passes stimulus billTech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on earnings in the future, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up. (AP Photo/File)

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, while heavyweight tech-related stocks clawed back some losses.

President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

Related News

Prospects of more government spending and faster economic growth have stoked fears of a spike in inflation, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to near one-year highs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, however, said the package would fuel a “very strong” U.S. recovery and that she did not expect the economy to run too hot because of the increased spending.

Most tech-related stocks, including Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc, rebounded on Monday after being sold off in the past three weeks on fears of higher interest rates after the recent run-up in U.S. bond yields.

“While it’s a ‘buckle the seat belt’ time for tech stocks, we believe this sell-off has created a golden opportunity for investors to own the secular tech winners for the next 3-5 years,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on earnings in the future, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

The Russell 1000 growth index that includes technology stocks added about 0.4% in early trading, but still underperformed a 1% rise for its counterpart value index consisting of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy.

Hopes of more fiscal support and signs of faster economic growth on speedy vaccine rollouts had lifted Wall Street’s main indexes to record highs last month, but worries that rising inflation could result in a sudden tapering of monetary stimulus have now prompted investors to dump equities.

Materials, industrials and utilities rose the most among major S&P sectors. Technology and energy dropped.

At 10:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 301.33 points, or 0.96%, to 31,797.63, the S&P 500 gained 19.96 points, or 0.52%, to 3,861.90 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.84 points, or 0.01%, to 12,923.02.

Banks added about 0.8% as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note stood near a 13-month high, while airlines jumped about 3%.

Wall Street’s fear gauge rose 1 point to 25.66.Walt Disney jumped about 3% as California health officials set new rules that would allow Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums and outdoor entertainment venues to reopen as early as April 1.

GameStop Corp surged about 14% after the company said it had tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead a transition to an e-commerce business.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

AmazonFacebookMicrosoft CorporationTeslaWall StreetWall Street stock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. U.S. Stocks Wall Street rises as tech selloff eases Senate passes stimulus bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi orders to attach bank, demat accounts of entities to recover Rs 3.24 cr dues
2Sensex closes 544 points down from day’s high, Nifty fails to regain 15,000 as benchmarks end flat
3Gold prices fall after gaining in opening deals, off Rs 11,700 from record highs; may hit 45,200 on MCX soon