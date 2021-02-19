U.S. Stocks: Wall Street opens higher as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31504.13.
The S&P 500 rose 7.2 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 3921.16, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.46%, to 13929.2 at the opening bell.
