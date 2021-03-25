  • MORE MARKET STATS

U.S. Stocks: Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open

By: |
March 25, 2021 7:31 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.25 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,346.81.

U.S. Stocks: Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open (AP Photo/File)

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight technology stocks, while data showed jobless claims fell last week as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.25 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,346.81.

Related News

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.80 points, or 0.25%, at 3,879.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 117.31 points, or 0.91%, to 12,844.58 at the opening bell.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Wall StreetWall Street stock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. U.S. Stocks Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Biz responsibility, sustainability report mandatory for top 1,000 listed cos from FY23: Sebi
2Investor wealth erodes by over Rs 7 lakh cr in two days of market crash
3Government mandates companies to disclose crypto investments, profit or loss made; startups hail move