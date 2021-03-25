U.S. Stocks: Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight technology stocks, while data showed jobless claims fell last week as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.25 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,346.81.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.80 points, or 0.25%, at 3,879.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 117.31 points, or 0.91%, to 12,844.58 at the opening bell.
