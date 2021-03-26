  • MORE MARKET STATS

U.S. Stocks: S&P 500, Dow set to open higher on recovery hopes

By: |
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 7:42 PM

Brands jumped about 6% after the Victoria's Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

U.S. Stocks: S&P 500, Dow set to open higher on recovery hopesNio Inc slumped about 8% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open higher on Friday as investors bought undervalued energy and bank stocks betting on what is expected to be the fastest
economic growth since 1984.The three major U.S. indexes have swung between gains and losses this week as an end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios led to alternating boost from stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy, and beaten-down technology shares.

The S&P 500 value index which includes energy, banks and industrial stocks, has gained more than 9% this year, easily outperforming growth shares, which are down 0.4%.”Investors are thinking about an economic recovery over the balance of the year and are taking a step back to evaluate valuations, fundamentals and some of the macro economic drivers,” said Brian Vendig, managing executive at MJP Wealth
Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

Related News

“You have people trying to get back to work, you have checks in hand to consumers and you have other policy measures that are coming to support the economic reopening.”

Brands jumped about 6% after the Victoria’s Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded in late-day rally on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began and President Joe Biden highlighted the brightening economic outlook.

Big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup were up between 1.3% and 1.9% as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for “most firms” in June after its next round of stress tests.

Oil firms Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum and Devon Energy rose between 1.5% and 2.8% as crude prices gained 2%.At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 135 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 37.5 points, or 0.29%.

Nio Inc slumped about 8% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Latest data showed consumer spending fell more than expected in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks faded, though the decline is likely to be temporary.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Wall StreetWall Street stock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. U.S. Stocks S&P 500 Dow set to open higher on recovery hopes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi comes out with new registration framework on transfer of biz by intermediaries
2Bank of India raises Rs 602 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
3India to buy oil from cheapest supplier; Saudi minister response ‘undiplomatic’: Dharmendra Pradhan