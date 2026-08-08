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U P Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

U P HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of U P Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,490.00 Closed
2.48₹ 36.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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U P Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,401.05₹1,490.00
₹1,490.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,293.50₹1,967.00
₹1,490.00
Open Price
₹1,401.05
Prev. Close
₹1,454.00
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

U P Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
U P Hotels		7.589.935.75-6.87-13.4830.7127.87
Indian Hotels Company		-0.161.959.465.860.3423.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-3.723.83-9.21-26.73-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.6413.072.47-11.47-22.34-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-4.71-8.63-10.67-13.8113.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.818.289.82-0.14-0.1822.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.489.7914.124.0327.359.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.067.9122.7817.3319.46.033.58
Devyani International		17.9319.7613.892.2-13.42-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-2.25-10.8-22.85-18.84-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9316.8216.4912.47-13.52-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-4.84-7.85-14.48-22.575.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1521.8521.554.39-29.54-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9431.3639.8345.9919.13-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.926.46-17.96-6.33-34.645.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.441.7625.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-3.4119.7329.3526.2323.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-0.95-4.01-25.18-34.56-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.150.44-8.17-21.43-31.02-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.892.929.811.53-21.756.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, U P Hotels has declined 13.48% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, U P Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

U P Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

U P Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,433.211,411.08
101,438.991,420.62
201,418.681,419.66
501,410.841,416.67
1001,418.231,435.92
2001,504.461,486.43

Source: Dion Global

U P Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, U P Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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U P Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTU P Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Qtly Financial Results - 30Th June, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTU P Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTU P Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTU P Hotels - Newspaper Publication - Dispatch Of Postal Ballot Notice - Voluntary Delisting
Jun 03, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTU P Hotels - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About U P Hotels

U P Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1961PLC017307 and registration number is 017307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Justice(Retd) Bisheshwar Prasad Singh
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rupak Gupta
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Apurv Kumar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shankar Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Supriya Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on U P Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of U P Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U P Hotels is ₹1,490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is U P Hotels?

The U P Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of U P Hotels?

The market cap of U P Hotels is ₹804.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of U P Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of U P Hotels are ₹1,490.00 and ₹1,401.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U P Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U P Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U P Hotels is ₹1,967.00 and 52-week low of U P Hotels is ₹1,293.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the U P Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The U P Hotels has shown returns of 2.48% over the past day, 6.44% for the past month, 3.83% over 3 months, -15.2% over 1 year, 30.71% across 3 years, and 27.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of U P Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U P Hotels are 24.96 and 3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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