What is the share price of U P Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U P Hotels is ₹1,490.00 as on .

What kind of stock is U P Hotels? The U P Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of U P Hotels? The market cap of U P Hotels is ₹804.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of U P Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of U P Hotels are ₹1,490.00 and ₹1,401.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U P Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U P Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U P Hotels is ₹1,967.00 and 52-week low of U P Hotels is ₹1,293.50 as on .

How has the U P Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The U P Hotels has shown returns of 2.48% over the past day, 6.44% for the past month, 3.83% over 3 months, -15.2% over 1 year, 30.71% across 3 years, and 27.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of U P Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U P Hotels are 24.96 and 3.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global