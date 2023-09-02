Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.49
|66.49
|61.43
|81.77
|100.49
|130.00
|130.00
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
U P Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1961PLC017307 and registration number is 017307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹541.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of U P Hotels Ltd. is 22.27 and PB ratio of U P Hotels Ltd. is 4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U P Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,179.85 and 52-week low of U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹474.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.