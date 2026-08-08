Here's the live share price of U P Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|U P Hotels
|7.58
|9.93
|5.75
|-6.87
|-13.48
|30.71
|27.87
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|1.95
|9.46
|5.86
|0.34
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-3.72
|3.83
|-9.21
|-26.73
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|13.07
|2.47
|-11.47
|-22.34
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-4.71
|-8.63
|-10.67
|-13.81
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|8.28
|9.82
|-0.14
|-0.18
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|9.79
|14.1
|24.03
|27.35
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|7.91
|22.78
|17.33
|19.4
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|19.76
|13.89
|2.2
|-13.42
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-2.25
|-10.8
|-22.85
|-18.84
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|16.82
|16.49
|12.47
|-13.52
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-4.84
|-7.85
|-14.48
|-22.57
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|21.85
|21.55
|4.39
|-29.54
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|31.36
|39.83
|45.99
|19.13
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|6.46
|-17.96
|-6.33
|-34.64
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|1.76
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-3.41
|19.73
|29.35
|26.23
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-0.95
|-4.01
|-25.18
|-34.56
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|0.44
|-8.17
|-21.43
|-31.02
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|2.92
|9.81
|1.53
|-21.75
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, U P Hotels has declined 13.48% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, U P Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,433.21
|1,411.08
|10
|1,438.99
|1,420.62
|20
|1,418.68
|1,419.66
|50
|1,410.84
|1,416.67
|100
|1,418.23
|1,435.92
|200
|1,504.46
|1,486.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, U P Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|U P Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Qtly Financial Results - 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|U P Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|U P Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|U P Hotels - Newspaper Publication - Dispatch Of Postal Ballot Notice - Voluntary Delisting
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|U P Hotels - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
U P Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1961PLC017307 and registration number is 017307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U P Hotels is ₹1,490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The U P Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of U P Hotels is ₹804.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of U P Hotels are ₹1,490.00 and ₹1,401.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U P Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U P Hotels is ₹1,967.00 and 52-week low of U P Hotels is ₹1,293.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The U P Hotels has shown returns of 2.48% over the past day, 6.44% for the past month, 3.83% over 3 months, -15.2% over 1 year, 30.71% across 3 years, and 27.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U P Hotels are 24.96 and 3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global