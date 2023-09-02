Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

U P Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

U P HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,002.45 Closed
-5-52.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

U P Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,002.45₹1,099.30
₹1,002.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹474.00₹1,179.85
₹1,002.45
Open Price
₹1,099.30
Prev. Close
₹1,055.20
Volume
515

U P Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,067.02
  • R21,131.58
  • R31,163.87
  • Pivot
    1,034.73
  • S1970.17
  • S2937.88
  • S3873.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5519.141,072.77
  • 10521.71,018.93
  • 20514.05919.16
  • 50496.44777.72
  • 100487.11696.61
  • 200418623.85

U P Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.4966.4961.4381.77100.49130.00130.00
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

U P Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

U P Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About U P Hotels Ltd.

U P Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1961PLC017307 and registration number is 017307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Justice(Retd) Bisheshwar Prasad Singh
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rupak Gupta
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Apurv Kumar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Supriya Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on U P Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of U P Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹541.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of U P Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of U P Hotels Ltd. is 22.27 and PB ratio of U P Hotels Ltd. is 4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of U P Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U P Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U P Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,179.85 and 52-week low of U P Hotels Ltd. is ₹474.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data