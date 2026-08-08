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U H Zaveri Share Price

NSE
BSE

U H ZAVERI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of U H Zaveri along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.78 Closed
2.41₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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U H Zaveri Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.51₹9.99
₹9.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.36₹18.53
₹9.78
Open Price
₹9.51
Prev. Close
₹9.55
Volume
3,438

Source: Dion Global

U H Zaveri Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
U H Zaveri		-2.49-29.13-28.51-37.19-13.17-31.6115.12
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, U H Zaveri has declined 13.17% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, U H Zaveri has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

U H Zaveri Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

U H Zaveri Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.189.94
1010.3210.17
2010.9510.66
5012.1611.73
10013.1112.54
20013.4512.8

Source: Dion Global

U H Zaveri Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, U H Zaveri remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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U H Zaveri Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTU H Zaveri - Results- Financial Result For Jun 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTU H Zaveri - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations AndD
Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTU H Zaveri - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTU H Zaveri - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTU H Zaveri - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About U H Zaveri

U H Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098848 and registration number is 098848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Mahendrakumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar Hargovandas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunitaben Hiteshkumar Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankur Sumatilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harshis Mananjay Jhaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on U H Zaveri Share Price

What is the share price of U H Zaveri?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U H Zaveri is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is U H Zaveri?

The U H Zaveri is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of U H Zaveri?

The market cap of U H Zaveri is ₹29.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of U H Zaveri?

Today’s highest and lowest price of U H Zaveri are ₹9.99 and ₹9.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U H Zaveri?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U H Zaveri stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U H Zaveri is ₹18.53 and 52-week low of U H Zaveri is ₹9.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the U H Zaveri performed historically in terms of returns?

The U H Zaveri has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, -29.13% for the past month, -28.51% over 3 months, -13.17% over 1 year, -31.61% across 3 years, and 15.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of U H Zaveri?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U H Zaveri are 575.29 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

U H Zaveri News

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