U H Zaveri Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

U H ZAVERI LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.80 Closed
-4.97-2.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

U H Zaveri Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.79₹51.70
₹46.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.46₹80.10
₹46.80
Open Price
₹51.70
Prev. Close
₹49.25
Volume
1,826

U H Zaveri Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.07
  • R253.34
  • R354.98
  • Pivot
    48.43
  • S145.16
  • S243.52
  • S340.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53848.87
  • 1035.0648.14
  • 2027.9547.04
  • 5017.2346
  • 10012.8443.57
  • 20010.1537.34

U H Zaveri Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.496.36-9.2346.07223.65609.09453.19
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

U H Zaveri Ltd. Share Holdings

U H Zaveri Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others

About U H Zaveri Ltd.

U H Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098848 and registration number is 098848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Mahendrakumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar Hargovandas Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunitaben Hiteshkumar Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manojbhai Sureshchandra Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Sumatilal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshis Mananjay Jhaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on U H Zaveri Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of U H Zaveri Ltd.?

The market cap of U H Zaveri Ltd. is ₹47.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of U H Zaveri Ltd.?

P/E ratio of U H Zaveri Ltd. is 49.79 and PB ratio of U H Zaveri Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of U H Zaveri Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U H Zaveri Ltd. is ₹46.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U H Zaveri Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U H Zaveri Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U H Zaveri Ltd. is ₹80.10 and 52-week low of U H Zaveri Ltd. is ₹14.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

