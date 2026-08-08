What is the share price of U H Zaveri? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U H Zaveri is ₹9.78 as on .

What kind of stock is U H Zaveri? The U H Zaveri is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of U H Zaveri? The market cap of U H Zaveri is ₹29.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of U H Zaveri? Today’s highest and lowest price of U H Zaveri are ₹9.99 and ₹9.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of U H Zaveri? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U H Zaveri stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U H Zaveri is ₹18.53 and 52-week low of U H Zaveri is ₹9.36 as on .

How has the U H Zaveri performed historically in terms of returns? The U H Zaveri has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, -29.13% for the past month, -28.51% over 3 months, -13.17% over 1 year, -31.61% across 3 years, and 15.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of U H Zaveri? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U H Zaveri are 575.29 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global