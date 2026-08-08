Here's the live share price of U H Zaveri along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|U H Zaveri
|-2.49
|-29.13
|-28.51
|-37.19
|-13.17
|-31.61
|15.12
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, U H Zaveri has declined 13.17% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, U H Zaveri has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.18
|9.94
|10
|10.32
|10.17
|20
|10.95
|10.66
|50
|12.16
|11.73
|100
|13.11
|12.54
|200
|13.45
|12.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, U H Zaveri remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|U H Zaveri - Results- Financial Result For Jun 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|U H Zaveri - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations AndD
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|U H Zaveri - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|U H Zaveri - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|U H Zaveri - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
U H Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098848 and registration number is 098848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for U H Zaveri is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The U H Zaveri is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of U H Zaveri is ₹29.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of U H Zaveri are ₹9.99 and ₹9.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which U H Zaveri stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of U H Zaveri is ₹18.53 and 52-week low of U H Zaveri is ₹9.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The U H Zaveri has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, -29.13% for the past month, -28.51% over 3 months, -13.17% over 1 year, -31.61% across 3 years, and 15.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of U H Zaveri are 575.29 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global