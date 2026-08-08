Here's the live share price of Typhoon Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Typhoon Financial Services
|-4.90
|2.26
|-10.44
|1.40
|100.10
|26.01
|16.00
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Typhoon Financial Services has gained 100.10% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Typhoon Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.9
|42.09
|10
|41.05
|41.42
|20
|40.27
|40.89
|50
|40.29
|41.05
|100
|42.45
|40.69
|200
|34.87
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Typhoon Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Typhoon Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial ResultsFor The Quarter Ended On 30
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Typhoon Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Typhoon Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting - 36Th Annual General Meeting On 23Rd September, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Typhoon Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-Vot
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Typhoon Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Typhoon Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923GJ1990PLC014790 and registration number is 014790. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Typhoon Financial Services is ₹39.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Typhoon Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Typhoon Financial Services is ₹11.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Typhoon Financial Services are ₹41.65 and ₹39.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Typhoon Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Typhoon Financial Services is ₹53.96 and 52-week low of Typhoon Financial Services is ₹19.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Typhoon Financial Services has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, -10.44% over 3 months, 100.1% over 1 year, 26.01% across 3 years, and 16.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Typhoon Financial Services are 156.08 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global