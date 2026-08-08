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Typhoon Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

TYPHOON FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Typhoon Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.80 Closed
-4.90₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Typhoon Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.80₹41.65
₹39.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.89₹53.96
₹39.80
Open Price
₹41.65
Prev. Close
₹41.85
Volume
11

Source: Dion Global

Typhoon Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Typhoon Financial Services		-4.902.26-10.441.40100.1026.0116.00
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Typhoon Financial Services has gained 100.10% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Typhoon Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Typhoon Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Typhoon Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.942.09
1041.0541.42
2040.2740.89
5040.2941.05
10042.4540.69
20034.870

Source: Dion Global

Typhoon Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Typhoon Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Typhoon Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTTyphoon Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial ResultsFor The Quarter Ended On 30
Jul 29, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTTyphoon Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTTyphoon Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting - 36Th Annual General Meeting On 23Rd September, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTTyphoon Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-Vot
Jul 08, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTTyphoon Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Typhoon Financial Services

Typhoon Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923GJ1990PLC014790 and registration number is 014790. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sushma Chhajer
    Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajkumari Udhwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Typhoon Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Typhoon Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Typhoon Financial Services is ₹39.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Typhoon Financial Services?

The Typhoon Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Typhoon Financial Services?

The market cap of Typhoon Financial Services is ₹11.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Typhoon Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Typhoon Financial Services are ₹41.65 and ₹39.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Typhoon Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Typhoon Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Typhoon Financial Services is ₹53.96 and 52-week low of Typhoon Financial Services is ₹19.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Typhoon Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Typhoon Financial Services has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 2.26% for the past month, -10.44% over 3 months, 100.1% over 1 year, 26.01% across 3 years, and 16.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Typhoon Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Typhoon Financial Services are 156.08 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Typhoon Financial Services News

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