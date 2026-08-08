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Tyche Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TYCHE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Tyche Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.10 Closed
-3.10₹ -3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tyche Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.10₹125.90
₹122.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.00₹148.00
₹122.10
Open Price
₹125.90
Prev. Close
₹126.00
Volume
176

Source: Dion Global

Tyche Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tyche Industries		0.08-3.36-2.671.20-12.16-14.92-9.73
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tyche Industries has declined 12.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Tyche Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Tyche Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tyche Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5123.05124.56
10125.58124.94
20126.19125.8
50128.26126.51
100123.97125.36
200121.78126.68

Source: Dion Global

Tyche Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tyche Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tyche Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTTyche Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jul 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTTyche Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTTyche Industries - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Cost Auditor
May 29, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTTyche Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTTyche Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tyche Industries

Tyche Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029809 and registration number is 029809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Ganesh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. G Sandeep
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Gelli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sai Sudhakar Panchakarla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkataraju Gupta Kollepalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. P Vijaya Lakshmi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tyche Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tyche Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyche Industries is ₹122.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tyche Industries?

The Tyche Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tyche Industries?

The market cap of Tyche Industries is ₹125.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tyche Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tyche Industries are ₹125.90 and ₹122.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tyche Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyche Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyche Industries is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Tyche Industries is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tyche Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tyche Industries has shown returns of -3.1% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, -2.67% over 3 months, -12.16% over 1 year, -14.92% across 3 years, and -9.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tyche Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tyche Industries are 18.06 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tyche Industries News

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