MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tyche Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029809 and registration number is 029809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹179.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd. is 13.05 and PB ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹174.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyche Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹219.00 and 52-week low of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹121.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.