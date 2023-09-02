Follow Us

Tyche Industries Ltd. Share Price

TYCHE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹174.70 Closed
2.644.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Today's LowToday's High
₹171.50₹175.50
₹174.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.60₹219.00
₹174.70
Open Price
₹174.50
Prev. Close
₹170.20
Volume
10,447

Pivot Level

  • R1176.3
  • R2177.9
  • R3180.3
  • Pivot
    173.9
  • S1172.3
  • S2169.9
  • S3168.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5140.35171.45
  • 10139.04172.99
  • 20138.35175.63
  • 50142177.61
  • 100134.29173.32
  • 200143.05164.24

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.43-2.94-1.8525.6415.73-34.59110.36
0.08-3.0712.2515.6027.17112.2368.99
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.400.8824.5978.1753.130.9818.00
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

Tyche Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029809 and registration number is 029809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Mr. G Ganesh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. G Sandeep
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Boosa Eshwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. P Vijaya Lakshmi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkataraju Gupta Kollepalli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Panchakarla Sai Sudhakar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

What is the Market Cap of Tyche Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹179.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd. is 13.05 and PB ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tyche Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹174.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tyche Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyche Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹219.00 and 52-week low of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹121.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

