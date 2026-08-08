What is the share price of Tyche Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyche Industries is ₹122.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Tyche Industries? The Tyche Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tyche Industries? The market cap of Tyche Industries is ₹125.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tyche Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tyche Industries are ₹125.90 and ₹122.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tyche Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyche Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyche Industries is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Tyche Industries is ₹99.00 as on .

How has the Tyche Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tyche Industries has shown returns of -3.1% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, -2.67% over 3 months, -12.16% over 1 year, -14.92% across 3 years, and -9.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tyche Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tyche Industries are 18.06 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global