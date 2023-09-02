What is the Market Cap of Tyche Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹179.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd. is 13.05 and PB ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd. is 1.53 as on .

What is the share price of Tyche Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyche Industries Ltd. is ₹174.70 as on .