Here's the live share price of Tyche Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tyche Industries
|0.08
|-3.36
|-2.67
|1.20
|-12.16
|-14.92
|-9.73
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tyche Industries has declined 12.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Tyche Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|123.05
|124.56
|10
|125.58
|124.94
|20
|126.19
|125.8
|50
|128.26
|126.51
|100
|123.97
|125.36
|200
|121.78
|126.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tyche Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Tyche Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Tyche Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|Tyche Industries - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Cost Auditor
|May 29, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Tyche Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Tyche Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Tyche Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029809 and registration number is 029809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tyche Industries is ₹122.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tyche Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tyche Industries is ₹125.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tyche Industries are ₹125.90 and ₹122.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tyche Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tyche Industries is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Tyche Industries is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tyche Industries has shown returns of -3.1% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, -2.67% over 3 months, -12.16% over 1 year, -14.92% across 3 years, and -9.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tyche Industries are 18.06 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global