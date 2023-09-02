Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.08
|0
|-6.00
|-21.67
|-21.01
|20.51
|-43.03
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M. & Others
|11 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|14 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Twinstar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007MH1994PLC079084 and registration number is 079084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹2.12 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is -0.67 and PB ratio of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is 0.11 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twinstar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹1.48 and 52-week low of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.