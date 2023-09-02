Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Twinstar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TWINSTAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.94 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Twinstar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.94₹0.98
₹0.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.90₹1.48
₹0.94
Open Price
₹0.98
Prev. Close
₹0.94
Volume
0

Twinstar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.97
  • R20.99
  • R31.01
  • Pivot
    0.95
  • S10.93
  • S20.91
  • S30.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.440.97
  • 101.320.97
  • 201.361.01
  • 501.721.16
  • 1001.91.38
  • 2001.791.5

Twinstar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.080-6.00-21.67-21.0120.51-43.03
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Twinstar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Twinstar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M. & Others
11 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Twinstar Industries Ltd.

Twinstar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007MH1994PLC079084 and registration number is 079084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Daulat S Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chand Sharma
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Kiran Dev Rava
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Sharma
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Twinstar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Twinstar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹2.12 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Twinstar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is -0.67 and PB ratio of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is 0.11 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Twinstar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Twinstar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twinstar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹1.48 and 52-week low of Twinstar Industries Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data