Twinkle Papers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 29, 2026 and will close on Jul 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹64.00-69.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|5.25
|6.15
|19.1
|-19.92
|-42.31
|19.16
|17.61
|JK Paper
|-2.29
|-11.41
|4.93
|-6.08
|-7.11
|2.64
|11.86
|West Coast Paper Mills
|-3.21
|-1.62
|18.45
|19.28
|-2.41
|-0.75
|14.98
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.06
|-4.08
|-15.86
|-7.75
|-26.28
|-6.74
|3.84
|Andhra Paper
|0.55
|1.23
|7.8
|-4.53
|-23.27
|-7.9
|5.44
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|-0.28
|-2.01
|15.77
|0.66
|-11.99
|-11.81
|-1.79
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|1.68
|1.28
|23.54
|-10.6
|-28.55
|27.12
|16.09
|N R Agarwal Industries
|-1.56
|0.73
|12.49
|-5.1
|35.76
|15.56
|14.37
|Kuantum Papers
|1.15
|-2.43
|11.58
|-17.23
|-33.5
|-23.66
|1
|Satia Industries
|0.52
|-3.44
|2.8
|-15.46
|-36.1
|-21.75
|-9.44
|Emami Paper Mills
|1
|8.3
|39.48
|-2.05
|-10.01
|-11.25
|-11.07
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|-0.72
|0.24
|-4.6
|-6.08
|-7.25
|29.93
|7.76
|Pakka
|0.11
|-9.91
|-4.82
|-24.94
|-62.29
|-13.49
|-8.33
|Orient Paper & Industries
|-2.62
|-5.52
|16.39
|-25.15
|-40.75
|-25.06
|-10.53
|Ruchira Papers
|1.66
|-11.06
|14.57
|-6.9
|-19.26
|-0.39
|6.24
|Genus Paper & Boards
|-4.57
|-5.69
|22.47
|-8.12
|-36.28
|-5.64
|2.2
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|-1.38
|-7.7
|-2.87
|-2.87
|-2.87
|-0.97
|-0.58
|Nikita Greentech Recycling
|-11.38
|23.92
|-13.2
|-33.51
|-0.63
|1.67
|1
|Star Paper Mills
|0.64
|1.97
|9.16
|-15.18
|-21.34
|-6.69
|-0.55
Source: Dion Global
Paper & Paper Products
Source: Dion Global