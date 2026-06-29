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Twinkle Papers Share Price

Sector
Paper

Twinkle Papers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 29, 2026 and will close on Jul 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 64.00-69.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Twinkle Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Twinkle Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Real Estate		5.256.1519.1-19.92-42.3119.1617.61
JK Paper		-2.29-11.414.93-6.08-7.112.6411.86
West Coast Paper Mills		-3.21-1.6218.4519.28-2.41-0.7514.98
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.06-4.08-15.86-7.75-26.28-6.743.84
Andhra Paper		0.551.237.8-4.53-23.27-7.95.44
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-0.28-2.0115.770.66-11.99-11.81-1.79
Pudumjee Paper Products		1.681.2823.54-10.6-28.5527.1216.09
N R Agarwal Industries		-1.560.7312.49-5.135.7615.5614.37
Kuantum Papers		1.15-2.4311.58-17.23-33.5-23.661
Satia Industries		0.52-3.442.8-15.46-36.1-21.75-9.44
Emami Paper Mills		18.339.48-2.05-10.01-11.25-11.07
Shree Rama Newsprint		-0.720.24-4.6-6.08-7.2529.937.76
Pakka		0.11-9.91-4.82-24.94-62.29-13.49-8.33
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.62-5.5216.39-25.15-40.75-25.06-10.53
Ruchira Papers		1.66-11.0614.57-6.9-19.26-0.396.24
Genus Paper & Boards		-4.57-5.6922.47-8.12-36.28-5.642.2
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		-1.38-7.7-2.87-2.87-2.87-0.97-0.58
Nikita Greentech Recycling		-11.3823.92-13.2-33.51-0.631.671
Star Paper Mills		0.641.979.16-15.18-21.34-6.69-0.55

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Twinkle Papers

Paper & Paper Products

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Ruchi Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avnish Dhingra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh Nijher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aashima Dhingra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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