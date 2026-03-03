Facebook Pixel Code
Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

TWAMEV CONSTRUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.85 Closed
-0.92₹ -0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.15₹27.03
₹26.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹42.00
₹26.85
Open Price
₹26.89
Prev. Close
₹27.10
Volume
49,555

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has gained 70.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.92%.

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure’s current P/E of 7.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Twamev Construction and Infrastructure		9.5923.05-7.644.56-27.8433.8470.02
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Financials

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.825.71
1024.2324.87
2023.1924.12
5023.7124.36
10026.825.67
20027.2828.17

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Twamev Construction and Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 84.54%, while DII stake increased to 0.34%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 7:57 PM ISTTwamev Con. & Infra. - Disclosure Of Sale Of Equity Shares Executed By Mrs. Vijay Laxmi Tapuria (Promoter Group) To The Compa
Feb 27, 2026, 6:47 PM ISTTwamev Con. & Infra. - Disclosure Regarding Appointment Of Independent Director On The Board Of The Company, For Determinatio
Feb 26, 2026, 6:26 AM ISTTwamev Con. & Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 26, 2026, 6:20 AM ISTTwamev Con. & Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th February, 2026 - Appointment Of Indepe
Jan 31, 2026, 10:01 PM ISTTwamev Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Twamev Construction and Infrastructure

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1964PLC026284 and registration number is 026284. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Todi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Tarun Chaturvedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrish Tapuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Upendra Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Santanu Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan M Sanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Hariharan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹26.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Twamev Construction and Infrastructure?

The Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure?

The market cap of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹416.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure are ₹27.03 and ₹26.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twamev Construction and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹19.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Twamev Construction and Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 20.35% for the past month, -11.3% over 3 months, -33.92% over 1 year, 33.84% across 3 years, and 70.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure are 7.06 and 1.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure News

