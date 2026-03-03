Here's the live share price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has gained 70.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.92%.
Twamev Construction and Infrastructure’s current P/E of 7.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Twamev Construction and Infrastructure
|9.59
|23.05
|-7.64
|4.56
|-27.84
|33.84
|70.02
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.8
|25.71
|10
|24.23
|24.87
|20
|23.19
|24.12
|50
|23.71
|24.36
|100
|26.8
|25.67
|200
|27.28
|28.17
In the latest quarter, Twamev Construction and Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 84.54%, while DII stake increased to 0.34%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 7:57 PM IST
|Twamev Con. & Infra. - Disclosure Of Sale Of Equity Shares Executed By Mrs. Vijay Laxmi Tapuria (Promoter Group) To The Compa
|Feb 27, 2026, 6:47 PM IST
|Twamev Con. & Infra. - Disclosure Regarding Appointment Of Independent Director On The Board Of The Company, For Determinatio
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:26 AM IST
|Twamev Con. & Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
|Twamev Con. & Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th February, 2026 - Appointment Of Indepe
|Jan 31, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
|Twamev Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1964PLC026284 and registration number is 026284. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹26.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹416.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure are ₹27.03 and ₹26.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twamev Construction and Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure is ₹19.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Twamev Construction and Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, 20.35% for the past month, -11.3% over 3 months, -33.92% over 1 year, 33.84% across 3 years, and 70.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Twamev Construction and Infrastructure are 7.06 and 1.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.