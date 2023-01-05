TVS Srichakra, Vadilal Industries among 88 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 21 BSE stocks touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex are down in trade today as the indices lose despite positive global cues. Nifty 50 gave up the 18,000 mark intraday as it fell 0.3% to 17,982 while Sensex dropped 437 points to trade at 60,219. Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, BPCL and HDFC Life are the top winners, with Britannia up 1.70%. The biggest laggards are Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Apollo Hospitals, with Bajaj Finance down 7.37%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 88 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. TVS Srichakra, Vadilal Industries, Vinny Overseas, Veritas (India), Rhi Magnesita India, Sundaram Fasteners, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India), Shilchar Technologies, SG Finserv, Sky Gold, TVS Electronics, EFC (I), Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Eyantra Ventures, IEL, Jagatjit Industries, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Apollo Tyres, Anand Rathi Wealth, Apollo Micro Systems, Archean Chemical Industries, JSL Industries and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 21 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. AAVAS Financiers, Abans Holdings, Balaji Amines, Arex Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, Kanchi Karpooram, C.E. Info Systems, National General Industries, STL Global, Jyoti Structures and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 31 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Archean Chemical Industries, Anand Rathi Wealth, Apollo Tyres, Landmark Cars, Paramount Communications, Raj Rayon Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Shriram Pistons & Rings, TVS Electronics, TVS Srichakra, Vadilal Industries, Vinny Overseas and Kapston Services are among others.

Alternatively, 25 stocks including Aavas Financiers, Abans Holdings, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Avonmore Capital & Management Services, C.E. Info Systems, Wonder Electricals, Galaxy Surfactants, Zim Laboratories, Pansari Developers are the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

RKEC Projects, Sastasundar Ventures, Kapston Services, TVS Electronics, TVS Srichakra, Engineers India, Bannari Amman Sugars are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.