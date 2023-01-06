TVS Srichakra, Abbott India among 96 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 23 BSE stocks touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex are down in trade today. After closing under the psychological 18,000 mark on Thursday’s session, Nifty 50 continues to decline, breaching the 17,900 level. The index lost 0.6% or 110 points to trade at 17,887 and Sensex shed 370 points to trade under the 60,000 level at 59,980. Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, TCS are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, M&M, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Britannia and Reliance Industries are the top winners, with M&M up 1.43%. The biggest laggards are Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, JSW Steel, with Bajaj Finserv down 2.56%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 96 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Abbott India, Abirami Financial Services (India), Archean Chemical Industries, Advait Infratech, A. K. Capital Services, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Tyres, Aveer Foods, Bemco Hydraulics, Clara Industries, Donear Industries, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Jagatjit Industries, Kaycee Industries, Landmark Cars, Manomay Tex India, PSP Projects, JSL Industries, HCKK Ventures, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Veritas, TVS Srichakra, Shilchar Technologies, Rhi Magnesita India and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 23 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Thyrocare Technologies, AAVAS Financiers, Abans Holdings, Aveer Foods, Biocon, Krsnaa Diagnostics, National General Industries, Hemo Organic, Jigar Cables and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 37 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Abbott India, Archean Chemical Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Tyres, BLB, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Goyal Aluminiums, Landmark Cars, Paramount Communications, Power Finance Corporation, RBL Bank, Rama Steel Tubes, Speciality Restaurants, Vinny Overseas are among others.

Alternatively, 24 stocks including Aavas Financiers, Abans Holdings, Balaji Amines, Biocon, Thyrocare Technologies, Zim Laboratories, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Bharat Rasayan are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Sigachi Industries, PTL Enterprises, Uma Exports, Pokarna, Accuracy Shipping, Morarjee Textiles are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Infosys, L&T, Asian Paints, TCS are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.