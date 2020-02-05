TVS Motor’s Q3 profit falls 32% to Rs 121 crore

The company has recently forayed into electric mobility with the launch of connected and advanced technology scooter, TVS iQube Electric.

Hit hard by a 17% drop in its overall sales, TVS Motor Company has reported a 32.1% drop in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2019 to Rs 121.07 crore compared to Rs 178.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The Ebitda during the quarter declined 3.4% to Rs 363.3 crore against Rs 375.7 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal. However, the Ebitda margin was higher at 8.8% during the quarter compared to 8.1% due to better product mix and higher exports.

The total income during the quarter declined 11.5% to Rs 4,126.4 crore against Rs 4,664.6 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal. Total vehicles during the quarter declined 17% to 821,521 units compared to 989,787 units sold in the same quarter last fiscal.

According to the company, overall two-wheeler sales, including exports, were much lower at 7.73 lakh units during the quarter ended December against 9.50 lakh units sold in the quarter ended December 2018. While the motorcycle sales dropped to 3.25 lakh units against 3.78 lakh units sold in the quarter ended December 2018, the scooter sales declined sharply to 2.80 lakh units against 3.54 lakh units sold in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total three wheeler sales grew 22.1% to 48,391 units in the quarter ended December from 39,629 units in the quarter ended December 2018. The total exports grew 22.6% to 2.17 lakh units compared to 1.77 lakh units exported in the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a release, the company had in the previous quarter, reversed the provision of Rs 76.04 crore towards National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) based on a favourable ruling by CESTAT in the company’s case. Following the ruling given in the current quarter by the Supreme Court that NCCD is leviable, the company, as a prudent measure, has reinstated the provision of Rs 76.04 crore as an ‘exceptional item’.

In a planned and systematic manner, the company has completely transitioned production to BS-VI vehicles for domestic market. The 2020 range of BS-VI TVS vehicles are equipped with improved fuel economy, 90% reduction in emission, enhanced driveability in all conditions and many first in class features. Equipped with RT-Fi and ET-Fi technology, these BS-VI vehicles offer enhanced connectivity, along with first in segment GTT – Glide Through Traffic capability and LED headlamp among others.

The company has recently forayed into electric mobility with the launch of connected and advanced technology scooter, TVS iQube Electric. The company recently launched the BS-VI TVS Apache RTR (4V & 2V series), and TVS Apache RR 310 with next generation tecnology. The flagship scooter brand TVS Jupiter, TVS StaR City+ and TVS XL have all transitioned to BS-VI.