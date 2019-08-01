TVS Motor shares fall nearly 3% on Q1FY20 results

TVS shares fall on Q1FY20 results

Shares of TVS Motor Co on Thursday fell by nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 12.98 per cent decline in its total sales in July. The scrip declined 2.16 per cent to close at Rs 359.65 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3.67 per cent to Rs 354.10. On the NSE, shares fell by 2.71 per cent to close at Rs 358.05. In terms of the traded volume, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 20 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

TVS Motor Co Thursday reported a 12.98 per cent decline in total sales at 2,79,465 units in July. The company, which makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,21,179 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,65,679 units as against 3,07,856 units in July 2018, down 13.7 per cent.