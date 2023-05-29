TVS Motor, ITC, IDFC First Bank among 97 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 31 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Monday. Nifty 50 crossed the 18,600 mark on open, has been trading 120 points higher near 18,620 while Sensex jumped 500 points to touch highs of 63,026. Bank Nifty hits a fresh record high at 44,278. The broader Benchmark markets trade in the green, as positive sentiments take over the bourses. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.5% while Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 0.36%. Sectorally, Nifty Auto added 1.25%, Nifty IT was 0.64% higher, and Nifty Metal surged 0.77%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI and ITC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are M&M, Coal India, Hindalco, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, with M&M up 3.34%. The biggest laggards are ONGC, Divi’s Lab, Power Grid, BPCL, HCL Tech, with ONGC down 2.66%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 67 stocks hit their upper price band. NDTV, Nucleus Software Exports, Brightcom Group, Greenlam Industries, Centem Electronics, Hind Rectifiers, Mallcom (India), Axita Cotton were among the scrips. 67 stocks hit their lower price band including Jupiter Wagons, Indo Tech Transformers, SEPC, Sikko Industries, Mirza International. 17 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 97 stocks hit their 52 week highs including ABB, CRISIL, Bharat Bijlee, Safari Industries (India), Sundaram Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Technocraft Industries (India), Cummins India, PG Electroplast, Inox Wind Energy, Thangamayil Jewellery, Share India Securities, TVS Motor Company, IndusInd Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Ador Welding, Ami Organics, SML Isuzu, Godrej Consumer Products, Mazda, Mallcom (India), Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Centum Electronics, Nucleus Software Exports, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Lupin, Linc, AU Small Finance Bank, VRL Logistics, Syngene International, Prince Pipes And Fittings, Hariom Pipe Industries, ITC, IDFC, IDFC First Bank among others.

Alternatively, 31 stocks including BEML Land Assets, Sahyadri Industries, Art Nirman, Pritish Nandy Communications are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Inox Wind, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Tera Software, Uniinfo Telecom Services, Greenlam Industries, Clean Science and Technology are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.