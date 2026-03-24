Automotive major TVS Motors has announced its first interim dividend for FY26. The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share of Re 1 each. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the payout has been fixed as March 31.

TVS Motors: Dividend payout details

The two-wheeler giant will pay an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share to its eligible shareholders. The company has set Tuesday, March 31, as the record date to determine the shareholders.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12/- per share (1200%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 570 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2026,” TVS Motors said in its regulatory filing.

This essentially means that if you appear in the company’s records on or before this date, you will be eligible for the dividend payout. If you own TVS Motor shares, either in physical or electronic form, you will receive the payout within 30 days of declaration, as per the Companies Act, 2013.

TVS Motors Payout: Rs 570 crore in dividend

The auto major will pay an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share (1200%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up, amounting to Rs 570 crore.

TVS Motors: Dividend history

Prior to this, the company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share in March 2025, while in February 2024 it paid an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

TVS Motor: Share price performance

In today’s trading session, the company’s shares closed in the green at Rs 3,488, up over 2% from the previous close. Over the past five trading sessions, the auto major’s stock has declined by nearly 2%, while it has slipped by nearly 9% in the last one month.

However, looking at the longer picture, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 1% over the past six months, while its share price has given a return of nearly 43% over the past one year.

On a year-to-date basis, the firm’s stock has declined by 8%.