Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TVS Infrastructure Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

TVS INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of TVS Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TVS Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.20₹115.00
₹115.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹115.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TVS Infrastructure Trust has gained 2.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.58%.

TVS Infrastructure Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TVS Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Infrastructure Trust		0.442.225.0211.1110.583.412.03
National Highways Infra Trust		-0.330.992.179.3216.3510.638.61
Cube Highways Trust		-0.7101.786.0616.6711.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.160.83-0.800.7118.838.725.78
Interise Trust		000-2.75-2.75-1.551.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.96-1.07-2.920.5114.94-8.53-2.35
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-0.980.38-2.6713.66-4.052.20
Indus Infra Trust		2.163.916.6413.3713.747.134.22
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		-2.73-0.93-1.833.883.881.280.76
NDR InvIT Trust		0.783.848.7916.0722.077.724.56
Shrem InvIT		0.05-1.83-2.79-6.46-13.03-4.55-0.17
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust		05.0413.6415.7415.745.323.16
Nxt-Infra Trust		0000-9.05-0.51-0.31
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		0.420.853.04-0.4112.794.993.29
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.34-0.14-1.38-2.62-2.62-0.88-0.53
Capital Infra Trust		-1.58-5.72-8.33-10.63-34.07-11.06-6.79

Over the last one year, TVS Infrastructure Trust has gained 10.58% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Infrastructure Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

TVS Infrastructure Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TVS Infrastructure Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.8113.84
10112.5112.51
20109.63110.3
5085.010
10042.510
20021.250

TVS Infrastructure Trust Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TVS Infrastructure Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TVS Infrastructure Trust fact sheet for more information

About TVS Infrastructure Trust

Investment Trust

Management

  • Mr. Sargunaraj Ravichandran
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aditi Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahalingam Seturaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uma Shanmukhi Sistla
    Independent Director

FAQs on TVS Infrastructure Trust Share Price

What is the share price of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Infrastructure Trust is ₹115.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The TVS Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The market cap of TVS Infrastructure Trust is ₹2,267.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Infrastructure Trust are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Infrastructure Trust is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of TVS Infrastructure Trust is ₹100.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TVS Infrastructure Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The TVS Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.22% for the past month, 5.02% over 3 months, 10.58% over 1 year, 3.41% across 3 years, and 2.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Infrastructure Trust are 0.00 and 1.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

TVS Infrastructure Trust News

More TVS Infrastructure Trust News
icon
Market Pulse