Indian auto major TVS Holdings has declared its first interim dividend for FY26. The company will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 86 per share of Rs 5 each to its eligible shareholders. The record date for the same has been fixed for April 2.

TVS Holdings: Dividend payout details

Formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton, the company’s board announced an interim dividend of Rs 86 per share of Rs 5 each, amounting to a total of Rs 174 crore.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 86/- per share (1720%), on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs.174 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

TVS Holdings: Know the record date

The company’s board has set the record date of April 2 for determining the shareholders eligible to receive the payout.

The date becomes important as shareholders are only eligible for dividend payouts if their names appear in the company’s records on or before this date.

“Further we wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for the purpose of interim dividend will be 2nd April 2026,” TVS Holdings told bourses in its filing.

Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend either in physical or electronic form within 30 days from the date of declaration, as mandated under the Companies Act, 2013.

TVS Holdings: Dividend history

Over the past two years, the company has been following a trend of announcing its interim dividend payout in March. Prior to this, the auto major had declared an interim dividend of Rs 93 per share in March 2025, and in March 2024 an interim dividend of Rs 94 was declared.

The FY26 interim dividend payout is significantly smaller compared to its previous two payouts.

TVS Holdings: Share Price

The company’s share price closed at Rs 14,108, up nearly 3% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions, the company’s stock has climbed by over 3%, while over the last one month the share price has declined by nearly 7%.

Looking at the bigger picture, over the past six months the stock has delivered a return of nearly 9%, while over the past one year it has climbed by a whopping 58%.

On a year-to-date basis, the share price has delivered a return of more than 1%.