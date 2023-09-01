Follow Us

TV18 BROADCAST LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.05 Closed
2.081
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
TV18 Broadcast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.80₹51.45
₹49.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.35₹50.90
₹49.05
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹48.05
Volume
3,38,42,083

TV18 Broadcast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.6
  • R252.3
  • R353.15
  • Pivot
    49.75
  • S148.05
  • S247.2
  • S345.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.7847.83
  • 1036.4146.95
  • 2037.2245.2
  • 5039.541.98
  • 10039.2439.25
  • 20049.2238.14

TV18 Broadcast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

TV18 Broadcast Ltd. Share Holdings

TV18 Broadcast Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund2,84,47,6181.7115.21
Quant Active Fund2,35,95,5261.7995.56
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,63,5800.251.47
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,36,0620.250.96
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,49,3880.250.61
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund84,9070.250.34
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF38,9150.250.16
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund25,9930.020.11
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,2220.250.1
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,3910.250.02
View All Mutual Funds

TV18 Broadcast Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300MH2005PLC281753 and registration number is 281753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1262.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 342.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adil Zainulbhai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Deshpande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P M S Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Krishan Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renuka Ramnath
    Independent Director

FAQs on TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TV18 Broadcast Ltd.?

The market cap of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹8,237.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TV18 Broadcast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is 70.9 and PB ratio of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TV18 Broadcast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹49.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TV18 Broadcast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV18 Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹27.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

