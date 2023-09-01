Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|2,84,47,618
|1.7
|115.21
|Quant Active Fund
|2,35,95,526
|1.79
|95.56
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,63,580
|0.25
|1.47
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,36,062
|0.25
|0.96
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,49,388
|0.25
|0.61
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|84,907
|0.25
|0.34
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|38,915
|0.25
|0.16
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|25,993
|0.02
|0.11
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,222
|0.25
|0.1
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,391
|0.25
|0.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300MH2005PLC281753 and registration number is 281753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1262.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 342.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹8,237.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is 70.9 and PB ratio of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹49.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV18 Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of TV18 Broadcast Ltd. is ₹27.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.