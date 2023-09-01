Name
TV Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2007PLC172707 and registration number is 172707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TV Vision Ltd. is ₹11.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of TV Vision Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of TV Vision Ltd. is -0.2 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Vision Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Vision Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of TV Vision Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.