TV Vision Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TV VISION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TV Vision Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.00₹3.00
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹3.85
₹3.00
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
2,111

TV Vision Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13
  • R23
  • R33
  • Pivot
    3
  • S13
  • S23
  • S33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.182.84
  • 102.962.74
  • 202.622.65
  • 502.772.52
  • 1002.862.47
  • 2002.832.5

TV Vision Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.1120.0039.5317.65-3.2362.16-50.00
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

TV Vision Ltd. Share Holdings

TV Vision Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from TV Vision Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Consolidated limited review report not submitted. The response of the Company is enclosed.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:07 PM

About TV Vision Ltd.

TV Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2007PLC172707 and registration number is 172707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Markand Adhikari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh P Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Soundara Pandian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latasha L Jadhav
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Rajgor
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on TV Vision Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TV Vision Ltd.?

The market cap of TV Vision Ltd. is ₹11.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TV Vision Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TV Vision Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of TV Vision Ltd. is -0.2 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of TV Vision Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Vision Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TV Vision Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Vision Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of TV Vision Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

