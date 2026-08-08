Here's the live share price of TV Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TV Vision
|-10.11
|-20.23
|-23.16
|-31.48
|-39.33
|19.49
|7.15
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TV Vision has declined 39.33% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, TV Vision has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.76
|4.57
|10
|4.77
|4.68
|20
|4.94
|4.81
|50
|5.16
|5.06
|100
|5.3
|5.37
|200
|6.07
|5.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TV Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.95%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|TV Vision - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates
|Aug 02, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|TV Vision - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|TV Vision - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|TV Vision - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|TV Vision - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- General Updates
Source: Dion Global
TV Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2007PLC172707 and registration number is 172707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Vision is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TV Vision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TV Vision is ₹16.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TV Vision are ₹4.40 and ₹4.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Vision is ₹12.20 and 52-week low of TV Vision is ₹4.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TV Vision has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -20.23% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -39.33% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 7.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TV Vision are -0.47 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global