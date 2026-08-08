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TV Vision Share Price

NSE
BSE

TV VISION

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of TV Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.18 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TV Vision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.18₹4.40
₹4.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.08₹12.20
₹4.18
Open Price
₹4.40
Prev. Close
₹4.40
Volume
16,386

Source: Dion Global

TV Vision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TV Vision		-10.11-20.23-23.16-31.48-39.3319.497.15
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TV Vision has declined 39.33% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, TV Vision has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

TV Vision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TV Vision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.764.57
104.774.68
204.944.81
505.165.06
1005.35.37
2006.075.98

Source: Dion Global

TV Vision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TV Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.95%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TV Vision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTTV Vision - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates
Aug 02, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTTV Vision - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTTV Vision - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
Jul 31, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTTV Vision - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
Jul 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTTV Vision - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- General Updates

Source: Dion Global

About TV Vision

TV Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2007PLC172707 and registration number is 172707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Adhikari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh P Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Soundara Pandian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latasha L Jadhav
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Rajgor
    Independent Director

FAQs on TV Vision Share Price

What is the share price of TV Vision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TV Vision is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TV Vision?

The TV Vision is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TV Vision?

The market cap of TV Vision is ₹16.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TV Vision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TV Vision are ₹4.40 and ₹4.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TV Vision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TV Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TV Vision is ₹12.20 and 52-week low of TV Vision is ₹4.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TV Vision performed historically in terms of returns?

The TV Vision has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -20.23% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -39.33% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 7.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TV Vision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TV Vision are -0.47 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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