Here's the live share price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|0.38
|1.9
|18.59
|-24.01
|-2.13
|37.74
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-5.47
|-14.21
|-5.46
|-29.03
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|15.75
|-9.52
|41.95
|16.86
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|3.41
|-14.77
|-16.43
|-20.56
|-7.12
|3.2
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|6.46
|-1.86
|19.09
|-2.49
|3.17
|21.92
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|0.25
|-4.74
|5.8
|-11.76
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.3
|-2.56
|-20.23
|-7.87
|-43.82
|4.88
|18.7
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|8.13
|0.38
|-3.42
|-28.64
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.01
|-10.89
|-32.69
|15.35
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|2.78
|-11.13
|-12.18
|-23.74
|-3.9
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has declined 24.01% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-29.03%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (16.86%), GHCL (-20.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.82
|60.41
|10
|59.99
|60.29
|20
|60.48
|59.96
|50
|57.22
|58.19
|100
|54.77
|56.75
|200
|55.29
|58.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Tuticorin Alkali - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting.
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Tuticorin Alkali - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Tuticorin Alkali - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Tuticorin Alkali - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Tuticorin Alkali - Company Update
Source: Dion Global
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119TN1971PLC006083 and registration number is 006083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹60.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹743.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹61.00 and ₹59.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹82.98 and 52-week low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹41.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, -23.91% over 1 year, -2.13% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers are 20.30 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global