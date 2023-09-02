Follow Us

TUTICORIN ALKALI CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | BSE
₹69.61 Closed
-4.13-3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.15₹73.99
₹69.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.70₹78.90
₹69.61
Open Price
₹72.70
Prev. Close
₹72.61
Volume
90,613

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.52
  • R275.67
  • R377.36
  • Pivot
    70.83
  • S167.68
  • S265.99
  • S362.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.2566.63
  • 1066.4463.83
  • 2067.6662.61
  • 5060.1361.94
  • 10043.5160.67
  • 20035.4257.12

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.693.4010.7631.1729.87840.681,537.88
6.00-0.0810.577.65-5.89245.5639.81
16.4211.3825.2616.551.45272.83135.92
11.908.8612.2814.82-19.05109.5627.75
8.245.823.06-2.51-21.5290.1351.73
10.040.58-4.47-13.12-14.68504.91365.31
18.976.356.03-2.36-27.20308.14204.34
6.6110.9312.0437.1512.71146.74124.80
4.6018.1519.234.30-32.55291.66104.12
1.572.39-9.59-17.565.27142.4146.48
0.699.8310.76-1.7018.63264.09533.65
22.1834.1142.7441.8028.1552.83-29.45

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Holdings

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119TN1971PLC006083 and registration number is 006083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Ramachandran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Narendran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Chandrasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Asokan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K R Anandan
    Director
  • Mr. E Balu
    Director

FAQs on Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The market cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹848.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 7.99 and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 87.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹69.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹78.90 and 52-week low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹43.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

