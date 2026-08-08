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Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

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BSE

TUTICORIN ALKALI CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.74₹61.00
₹60.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.50₹82.98
₹60.99
Open Price
₹60.94
Prev. Close
₹60.99
Volume
11,860

Source: Dion Global

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.140.381.918.59-24.01-2.1337.74
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-5.47-14.21-5.46-29.03-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2215.75-9.5241.9516.860.195.82
GHCL		-0.483.41-14.77-16.43-20.56-7.123.2
TGV SRAAC		4.816.46-1.8619.09-2.493.1721.92
Primo Chemicals		-5.880.25-4.745.8-11.76-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.3-2.56-20.23-7.87-43.824.8818.7
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.858.130.38-3.42-28.64-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.01-10.89-32.6915.35-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.992.78-11.13-12.18-23.74-3.9-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has declined 24.01% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-29.03%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (16.86%), GHCL (-20.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has outperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.8260.41
1059.9960.29
2060.4859.96
5057.2258.19
10054.7756.75
20055.2958.7

Source: Dion Global

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTTuticorin Alkali - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting.
Aug 04, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTTuticorin Alkali - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTTuticorin Alkali - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 16, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTTuticorin Alkali - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTTuticorin Alkali - Company Update

Source: Dion Global

About Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119TN1971PLC006083 and registration number is 006083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. E Rajeshkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K R Anandan
    Director
  • Ms. Devaki Muthiah Chardon
    Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T K Arun
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G D Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Latha Ramanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

What is the share price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹60.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The market cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹743.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹61.00 and ₹59.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹82.98 and 52-week low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹41.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, -23.91% over 1 year, -2.13% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers are 20.30 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers News

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