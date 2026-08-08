What is the share price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹60.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers? The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers? The market cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹743.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹61.00 and ₹59.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹82.98 and 52-week low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹41.50 as on .

How has the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns? The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, -23.91% over 1 year, -2.13% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers are 20.30 and 4.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global