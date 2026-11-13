The Turtlemint Fintech Solutions share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 64.18 on Friday, November 13. The company’s shares are in focus after its net loss for the September quarter narrowed on a yearly basis, and brokerages gave positive outlooks.

Global investment bank Jefferies and domestic brokerage retained their respective ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock. Brokerages expect the company to steer through near-term headwinds from IRDAI’s proposed regulations.

Turtlemint Fintech Q2 earnings

The fintech company’s consolidated net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 25.7 crore from Rs 78.5 crore a year ago, and Rs 37.8 crore in the previous quarter. Its revenue for the quarter surged 35% YoY to Rs 342.2 crore.

Advertisement

Turtlemint reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 17 crore for the quarter, down from Rs 40 crore a year earlier.

Jefferies on Turtlemint: Rs 740 cr cash to help weather near-term headwinds

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, and has a target price of Rs 120. This implies an upside of 87% from the current price.

The company indicated it could maintain EBITDA profitability under the proposed distribution regulations as Direct-to-Consumer mix increases and cross-sell of health and life insurance share rises.

“Turtlemint believes the risk of agent attrition is low, given that 76% of POSP agents sell policies across eight insurers and can make up lost earnings by selling health/term insurance. On take rates, the company expects to offset lost revenue by cross-selling insurance, expanding its agent base, and selling third-party products. Further, the company is increasingly relying on AI to reduce costs,” Jefferies said.

IRDAI’s proposed regulations have created significant uncertainties for the company in the near term. However, this is a consultation paper that may be revised after feedback is collected, Jefferies said.

Turtlemint has Rs 740 crore in cash on its balance sheet, which should allow it to weather any near-term disruptions.

Motilal Oswal on Turtlemint: Strong demand in health, motor insurance

The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ stance on the Turtlemint with a target price of Rs 75, implying an upside of 17% from the current price.

The company continues to deliver strong growth in volumes, driven by robust demand in health and motor insurance segments. “While the continued fresh growth momentum benefited volumes, rising renewals improved profitability. Continued PoSP addition and investment toward improvement in productivity through AI tools and training should benefit with respect to profitable growth,” Motilal Oswal said.

It expects the company’s revenue to grow at 36% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26 to FY28. It expects a 30% hit to Turtlemint’s top line, in its worst case scenario, from the distribution reforms. This will be offset by cost rationalisation Rs 50 crores.

Turtlemint’s management is focused on moving a larger proportion of partners towards multi-category distribution through training, customer-level lead identification, and centralised expert support. “There exists significant operating flexibility, with the ability to rationalize ~INR500–600m (Rs 50-60 crores) of discretionary costs if required,” the brokerage said.

Turtlemint Fintech: What’s next for investors?

The company is expected to steer through near-term headwinds from IRDAI’s proposed regulations through robust cash, and cost-cutting measures. It also expects to maintain EBITDA profitability as the direct-to-consumer mix will increase.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.