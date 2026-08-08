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Turner Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TURNER INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Turner Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.69 Closed
4.55₹ 0.03
As on Mar 09, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Turner Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.69₹0.69
₹0.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.66₹0.69
₹0.69
Open Price
₹0.69
Prev. Close
₹0.66
Volume
400

Source: Dion Global

Turner Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Turner Industries		04.554.554.554.559.8915.21
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Turner Industries has gained 4.55% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Turner Industries has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Turner Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Turner Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.630.64
100.580.58
200.480.52
500.450.61
1000.931.12
2002.040

Source: Dion Global

Turner Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Turner Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Turner Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTTurner Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th
Jul 31, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTTurner Industries - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTTurner Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTTurner Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTTurner Industries - Announcement Of Audited Financial Results Under Ind AS For Year Ended On 31St March 2026 As Per Regulatio

Source: Dion Global

About Turner Industries

Turner Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1995PLC029777 and registration number is 029777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Samdaria
    Director
  • Mr. Tarun Chordia
    Director
  • Mrs. Kanchan Samdaria
    Director

FAQs on Turner Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Turner Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Turner Industries is ₹0.69 as on Mar 09, 2026.

What kind of stock is Turner Industries?

The Turner Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Turner Industries?

The market cap of Turner Industries is ₹0.28 Cr as on Mar 09, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Turner Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Turner Industries are ₹0.69 and ₹0.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Turner Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Turner Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Turner Industries is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Turner Industries is ₹0.66 as on Mar 09, 2026.

How has the Turner Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Turner Industries has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, 4.55% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 9.89% across 3 years, and 15.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Turner Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Turner Industries are -13.80 and 1.95 on Mar 09, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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