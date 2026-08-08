Here's the live share price of Turner Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Turner Industries
|0
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|4.55
|9.89
|15.21
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Turner Industries has gained 4.55% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Turner Industries has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.63
|0.64
|10
|0.58
|0.58
|20
|0.48
|0.52
|50
|0.45
|0.61
|100
|0.93
|1.12
|200
|2.04
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Turner Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Turner Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Turner Industries - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Turner Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Turner Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Turner Industries - Announcement Of Audited Financial Results Under Ind AS For Year Ended On 31St March 2026 As Per Regulatio
Source: Dion Global
Turner Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1995PLC029777 and registration number is 029777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Turner Industries is ₹0.69 as on Mar 09, 2026.
The Turner Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Turner Industries is ₹0.28 Cr as on Mar 09, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Turner Industries are ₹0.69 and ₹0.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Turner Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Turner Industries is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Turner Industries is ₹0.66 as on Mar 09, 2026.
The Turner Industries has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, 4.55% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 9.89% across 3 years, and 15.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Turner Industries are -13.80 and 1.95 on Mar 09, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global