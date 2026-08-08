What is the share price of Turner Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Turner Industries is ₹0.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Turner Industries? The Turner Industries is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Turner Industries? The market cap of Turner Industries is ₹0.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Turner Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Turner Industries are ₹0.69 and ₹0.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Turner Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Turner Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Turner Industries is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Turner Industries is ₹0.66 as on .

How has the Turner Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Turner Industries has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 4.55% for the past month, 4.55% over 3 months, 4.55% over 1 year, 9.89% across 3 years, and 15.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Turner Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Turner Industries are -13.80 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global