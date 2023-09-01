Follow Us

TURNER INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.54 Closed
00
As on Jun 12, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Turner Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.54₹0.54
₹0.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.52₹0.54
₹0.54
Open Price
₹0.54
Prev. Close
₹0.54
Volume
0

Turner Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.54
  • R20.54
  • R30.54
  • Pivot
    0.54
  • S10.54
  • S20.54
  • S30.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.460.5
  • 100.420.46
  • 200.370.43
  • 500.470.6
  • 1001.131.18
  • 2002.250

Turner Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0003.853.8574.19-23.94
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Turner Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Turner Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Turner Industries Ltd.

Turner Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1995PLC029777 and registration number is 029777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Samdaria
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tarun Chordia
    Director
  • Mrs. Kanchan Samdaria
    Director

FAQs on Turner Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Turner Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Turner Industries Ltd. is ₹.22 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Turner Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Turner Industries Ltd. is -4.35 and PB ratio of Turner Industries Ltd. is 0.99 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the share price of Turner Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Turner Industries Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Turner Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Turner Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Turner Industries Ltd. is ₹.54 and 52-week low of Turner Industries Ltd. is ₹.52 as on Jun 12, 2023.

