Here's the live share price of Tunwal E-Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tunwal E-Motors has declined 13.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.73%.
Tunwal E-Motors’s current P/E of 11.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tunwal E-Motors
|3.28
|1.01
|-32.88
|1.01
|-14.45
|-21.07
|-13.23
|Bajaj Auto
|-0.54
|1.88
|8.62
|7.24
|26.72
|37.85
|20.17
|Eicher Motors
|-1.30
|8.47
|10.51
|22.83
|59.50
|35.77
|24.67
|TVS Motor Company
|-0.08
|2.33
|4.99
|12.14
|64.09
|52.73
|43.50
|Hero MotoCorp
|1.46
|-2.98
|-9.98
|4.53
|54.00
|31.45
|10.30
|Ola Electric Mobility
|-4.22
|-22.40
|-36.68
|-65.10
|-56.31
|-35.85
|-23.38
|Atul Auto
|0.87
|11.51
|5.69
|9.82
|11.92
|9.91
|18.46
|Delta Autocorp
|-2.96
|-6.09
|-27.26
|-43.06
|-56.43
|-39.11
|-25.75
|Victory Electric Vehicles International
|-13.91
|-29.88
|-55.57
|-55.57
|-55.57
|-23.70
|-14.98
Over the last one year, Tunwal E-Motors has declined 14.45% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.72%), Eicher Motors (59.50%), TVS Motor Company (64.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Tunwal E-Motors has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.17%) and Eicher Motors (24.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.99
|29.35
|10
|29.05
|29.24
|20
|29.09
|29.48
|50
|31.54
|30.95
|100
|32.89
|31.9
|200
|31.79
|33.39
In the latest quarter, Tunwal E-Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tunwal E-Motors fact sheet for more information
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34300PN2018PLC180950 and registration number is 180950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tunwal E-Motors is ₹29.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tunwal E-Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tunwal E-Motors is ₹172.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tunwal E-Motors are ₹30.00 and ₹28.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tunwal E-Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tunwal E-Motors is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Tunwal E-Motors is ₹27.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tunwal E-Motors has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -19.73% over 1 year, -21.07% across 3 years, and -13.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tunwal E-Motors are 11.53 and 1.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.