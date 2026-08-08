What is the share price of Tulive Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulive Developers is ₹1,170.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tulive Developers? The Tulive Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tulive Developers? The market cap of Tulive Developers is ₹252.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tulive Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulive Developers are ₹1,170.00 and ₹1,170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulive Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulive Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulive Developers is ₹1,258.50 and 52-week low of Tulive Developers is ₹682.70 as on .

How has the Tulive Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Tulive Developers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, 50.0% over 3 months, 32.25% over 1 year, 86.63% across 3 years, and 47.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tulive Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulive Developers are -219.06 and 5.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global