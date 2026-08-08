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Tulive Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

TULIVE DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Tulive Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,170.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 24, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tulive Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,170.00₹1,170.00
₹1,170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹682.70₹1,258.50
₹1,170.00
Open Price
₹1,170.00
Prev. Close
₹1,170.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Tulive Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tulive Developers		-0.51-4.495064.3332.2586.6347.78
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tulive Developers has gained 32.25% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Tulive Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Tulive Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tulive Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,177.191,174.82
101,179.81,177.33
201,188.021,155.57
501,008.951,052.65
100900.25963.06
200867.36869.73

Source: Dion Global

Tulive Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tulive Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 94.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tulive Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 03, 2026, 01:52 PM IST ISTTulive Developers - Exit Letter of Offer
Jul 03, 2026, 10:31 AM IST ISTTulive Developers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Update On Voluntary Delisting - Exit Letter Of Offer
Jun 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTTulive Developers - Exit Offer Public Announcement
May 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTTulive Developers - Results - Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTTulive Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 For Approval Of Audited Financial

Source: Dion Global

About Tulive Developers

Tulive Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012549 and registration number is 012549. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Ramana Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Jacob George Kandathil
    Director
  • Ms. Nirmal Cariappa
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaidyanathan
    Director

FAQs on Tulive Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Tulive Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulive Developers is ₹1,170.00 as on Jun 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tulive Developers?

The Tulive Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tulive Developers?

The market cap of Tulive Developers is ₹252.06 Cr as on Jun 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tulive Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulive Developers are ₹1,170.00 and ₹1,170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulive Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulive Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulive Developers is ₹1,258.50 and 52-week low of Tulive Developers is ₹682.70 as on Jun 24, 2026.

How has the Tulive Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tulive Developers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, 50.0% over 3 months, 32.25% over 1 year, 86.63% across 3 years, and 47.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tulive Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulive Developers are -219.06 and 5.51 on Jun 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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