TULIVE DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹175.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tulive Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.60₹175.00
₹175.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.60₹180.00
₹175.00
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹175.00
Volume
0

Tulive Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1176.13
  • R2177.27
  • R3179.53
  • Pivot
    173.87
  • S1172.73
  • S2170.47
  • S3169.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177175.43
  • 10176.72175.76
  • 20178.01176.26
  • 50181.79179.32
  • 100207.78187.02
  • 200198.76189.5

Tulive Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

Tulive Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Tulive Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tulive Developers Ltd.

Tulive Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012549 and registration number is 012549. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V Ramana Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkataramani
    Director
  • Mr. P J George
    Director
  • Ms. Nirmal Cariappa
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaidyanathan
    Director

FAQs on Tulive Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tulive Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Tulive Developers Ltd. is ₹37.70 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tulive Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tulive Developers Ltd. is 41.2 and PB ratio of Tulive Developers Ltd. is 0.77 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Tulive Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulive Developers Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulive Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulive Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulive Developers Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Tulive Developers Ltd. is ₹171.60 as on Aug 22, 2023.

