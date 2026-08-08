Here's the live share price of Tulive Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tulive Developers
|-0.51
|-4.49
|50
|64.33
|32.25
|86.63
|47.78
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tulive Developers has gained 32.25% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Tulive Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,177.19
|1,174.82
|10
|1,179.8
|1,177.33
|20
|1,188.02
|1,155.57
|50
|1,008.95
|1,052.65
|100
|900.25
|963.06
|200
|867.36
|869.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tulive Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 94.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:52 PM IST IST
|Tulive Developers - Exit Letter of Offer
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:31 AM IST IST
|Tulive Developers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Update On Voluntary Delisting - Exit Letter Of Offer
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Tulive Developers - Exit Offer Public Announcement
|May 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Tulive Developers - Results - Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Tulive Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 For Approval Of Audited Financial
Source: Dion Global
Tulive Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962PLC012549 and registration number is 012549. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulive Developers is ₹1,170.00 as on Jun 24, 2026.
The Tulive Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tulive Developers is ₹252.06 Cr as on Jun 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulive Developers are ₹1,170.00 and ₹1,170.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulive Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulive Developers is ₹1,258.50 and 52-week low of Tulive Developers is ₹682.70 as on Jun 24, 2026.
The Tulive Developers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, 50.0% over 3 months, 32.25% over 1 year, 86.63% across 3 years, and 47.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulive Developers are -219.06 and 5.51 on Jun 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global