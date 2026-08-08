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TTI Enterprise Share Price

NSE
BSE

TTI ENTERPRISE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of TTI Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.61 Closed
-2.81₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TTI Enterprise Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.51₹8.29
₹7.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹10.95
₹7.61
Open Price
₹7.80
Prev. Close
₹7.83
Volume
2,090

Source: Dion Global

TTI Enterprise Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TTI Enterprise		-1.17-14.21-20.31-26.62-23.90-12.09-1.09
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TTI Enterprise has declined 23.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, TTI Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

TTI Enterprise Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TTI Enterprise Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.827.69
107.827.78
208.037.94
508.358.31
1008.918.56
2008.518.85

Source: Dion Global

TTI Enterprise Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TTI Enterprise saw a drop in promoter holding to 18.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TTI Enterprise Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTTTI Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
Jul 18, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTTTI Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Jul 13, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTTTI Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTTTI Enterprise - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
Jul 02, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTTTI Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About TTI Enterprise

TTI Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1981PLC033771 and registration number is 033771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sabu Thomas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Valath Sreenivasan Ranganathan,
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Atal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitenkumar Jayantilal Prajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirah R Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on TTI Enterprise Share Price

What is the share price of TTI Enterprise?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTI Enterprise is ₹7.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TTI Enterprise?

The TTI Enterprise is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TTI Enterprise?

The market cap of TTI Enterprise is ₹19.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TTI Enterprise?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TTI Enterprise are ₹8.29 and ₹7.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTI Enterprise?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTI Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTI Enterprise is ₹10.95 and 52-week low of TTI Enterprise is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TTI Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns?

The TTI Enterprise has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -20.31% over 3 months, -23.9% over 1 year, -12.09% across 3 years, and -1.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TTI Enterprise?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTI Enterprise are 0.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TTI Enterprise News

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