Here's the live share price of TTI Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TTI Enterprise
|-1.17
|-14.21
|-20.31
|-26.62
|-23.90
|-12.09
|-1.09
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TTI Enterprise has declined 23.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, TTI Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.82
|7.69
|10
|7.82
|7.78
|20
|8.03
|7.94
|50
|8.35
|8.31
|100
|8.91
|8.56
|200
|8.51
|8.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TTI Enterprise saw a drop in promoter holding to 18.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|TTI Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|TTI Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|TTI Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|TTI Enterprise - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|TTI Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
TTI Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1981PLC033771 and registration number is 033771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTI Enterprise is ₹7.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TTI Enterprise is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TTI Enterprise is ₹19.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TTI Enterprise are ₹8.29 and ₹7.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTI Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTI Enterprise is ₹10.95 and 52-week low of TTI Enterprise is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TTI Enterprise has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, -14.21% for the past month, -20.31% over 3 months, -23.9% over 1 year, -12.09% across 3 years, and -1.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTI Enterprise are 0.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global