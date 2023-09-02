Follow Us

TTI Enterprise Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TTI ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.20 Closed
9.631.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TTI Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.66₹13.98
₹13.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.01₹20.50
₹13.20
Open Price
₹11.66
Prev. Close
₹12.04
Volume
1,36,218

TTI Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.23
  • R215.27
  • R316.55
  • Pivot
    12.95
  • S111.91
  • S210.63
  • S39.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.2511.87
  • 1017.2511.74
  • 2018.1511.61
  • 5015.9711.74
  • 10014.6312.14
  • 20017.7413.02

TTI Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.4619.2414.2913.211.381,900.001,350.55
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

TTI Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

TTI Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TTI Enterprise Ltd.

TTI Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1981PLC033771 and registration number is 033771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Valath Sreenivasan Ranganathan
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mridula Mukundan
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Ms. Payal Bafna
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sonal Atal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asir Raja Selvan
    Director

FAQs on TTI Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TTI Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹33.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TTI Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is -70.59 and PB ratio of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TTI Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹13.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTI Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTI Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹10.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

