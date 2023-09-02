Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.46
|19.24
|14.29
|13.21
|1.38
|1,900.00
|1,350.55
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TTI Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1981PLC033771 and registration number is 033771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹33.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is -70.59 and PB ratio of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹13.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTI Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of TTI Enterprise Ltd. is ₹10.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.