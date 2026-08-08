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Trustwave Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRUSTWAVE SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Trustwave Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.55 Closed
4.98₹ 1.07
As on Apr 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trustwave Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹22.55
₹22.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹29.88
₹22.55
Open Price
₹22.55
Prev. Close
₹21.48
Volume
18,495

Source: Dion Global

Trustwave Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trustwave Securities		24.6561.6525.2826.0540.944.8631.89
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trustwave Securities has gained 40.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Trustwave Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Trustwave Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trustwave Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.6920.74
1018.5919.2
2016.4518.08
5018.1918.09
10018.6919.09
20021.0420.67

Source: Dion Global

Trustwave Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trustwave Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trustwave Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTTrustwave Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Comp
Jul 24, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTTrustwave Securities - Appointment Of Internal And Secretarial Auditors Of The Company
Jul 24, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTTrustwave Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 24Th July, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTTrustwave Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTTrustwave Securities - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Trustwave Securities

Trustwave Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC031384 and registration number is 031384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kharwad
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Naliny Deepak Kharwad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Harkesh Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Ashok Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trustwave Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Trustwave Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trustwave Securities is ₹22.55 as on Apr 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trustwave Securities?

The Trustwave Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trustwave Securities?

The market cap of Trustwave Securities is ₹0.74 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trustwave Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trustwave Securities are ₹22.55 and ₹20.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trustwave Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trustwave Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trustwave Securities is ₹29.88 and 52-week low of Trustwave Securities is ₹13.60 as on Apr 24, 2026.

How has the Trustwave Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trustwave Securities has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 61.65% for the past month, 25.28% over 3 months, 40.94% over 1 year, 4.86% across 3 years, and 31.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trustwave Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trustwave Securities are -12.08 and -0.10 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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