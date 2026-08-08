Here's the live share price of Trustwave Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trustwave Securities
|24.65
|61.65
|25.28
|26.05
|40.94
|4.86
|31.89
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trustwave Securities has gained 40.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Trustwave Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.69
|20.74
|10
|18.59
|19.2
|20
|16.45
|18.08
|50
|18.19
|18.09
|100
|18.69
|19.09
|200
|21.04
|20.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trustwave Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Trustwave Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Comp
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Trustwave Securities - Appointment Of Internal And Secretarial Auditors Of The Company
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Trustwave Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 24Th July, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Trustwave Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Trustwave Securities - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Trustwave Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC031384 and registration number is 031384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trustwave Securities is ₹22.55 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Trustwave Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trustwave Securities is ₹0.74 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trustwave Securities are ₹22.55 and ₹20.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trustwave Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trustwave Securities is ₹29.88 and 52-week low of Trustwave Securities is ₹13.60 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Trustwave Securities has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 61.65% for the past month, 25.28% over 3 months, 40.94% over 1 year, 4.86% across 3 years, and 31.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trustwave Securities are -12.08 and -0.10 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global