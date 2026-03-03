Facebook Pixel Code
Trustedge Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRUSTEDGE CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Trustedge Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.90 Closed
-1.40₹ -2.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Trustedge Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.00₹158.95
₹154.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.01₹166.35
₹154.90
Open Price
₹157.10
Prev. Close
₹157.10
Volume
2,342

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Trustedge Capital has gained 96.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 292.98%.

Trustedge Capital’s current P/E of -370.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Trustedge Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trustedge Capital		3.2320.1773.7767.21300.98129.3795.98
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Trustedge Capital has gained 300.98% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Trustedge Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Trustedge Capital Financials

Trustedge Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.81153.46
10152.72151.35
20143.98145.21
50125.99130.07
100108.76116.09
2009598.26

Trustedge Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trustedge Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Trustedge Capital Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 5:48 AM ISTTrustedge Capital - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 8:16 PM ISTTrustedge Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jan 29, 2026, 12:31 AM ISTTrustedge Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 29, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTTrustedge Capital - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31,2025
Jan 29, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTTrustedge Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated January 28, 2026

About Trustedge Capital

Trustedge Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1995PLC024300 and registration number is 024300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Shantilal Savla
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Harsukhlal Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shaily Jatin Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Shail Savla
    Director

FAQs on Trustedge Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Trustedge Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trustedge Capital is ₹154.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trustedge Capital?

The Trustedge Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trustedge Capital?

The market cap of Trustedge Capital is ₹142.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trustedge Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trustedge Capital are ₹158.95 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trustedge Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trustedge Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trustedge Capital is ₹166.35 and 52-week low of Trustedge Capital is ₹56.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Trustedge Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trustedge Capital has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 24.82% for the past month, 80.12% over 3 months, 292.98% over 1 year, 125.91% across 3 years, and 96.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trustedge Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trustedge Capital are -370.57 and 4.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Trustedge Capital News

