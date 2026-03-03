Here's the live share price of Trustedge Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Trustedge Capital has gained 96.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 292.98%.
Trustedge Capital’s current P/E of -370.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trustedge Capital
|3.23
|20.17
|73.77
|67.21
|300.98
|129.37
|95.98
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Trustedge Capital has gained 300.98% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Trustedge Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.81
|153.46
|10
|152.72
|151.35
|20
|143.98
|145.21
|50
|125.99
|130.07
|100
|108.76
|116.09
|200
|95
|98.26
In the latest quarter, Trustedge Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:48 AM IST
|Trustedge Capital - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:16 PM IST
|Trustedge Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jan 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
|Trustedge Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 29, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|Trustedge Capital - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31,2025
|Jan 29, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Trustedge Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated January 28, 2026
Trustedge Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1995PLC024300 and registration number is 024300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trustedge Capital is ₹154.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Trustedge Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trustedge Capital is ₹142.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trustedge Capital are ₹158.95 and ₹150.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trustedge Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trustedge Capital is ₹166.35 and 52-week low of Trustedge Capital is ₹56.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Trustedge Capital has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 24.82% for the past month, 80.12% over 3 months, 292.98% over 1 year, 125.91% across 3 years, and 96.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trustedge Capital are -370.57 and 4.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.