Here's the live share price of Trust Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.15 Closed
-4.35₹ -1.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Trust Fintech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.00₹36.75
₹35.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹94.10
₹35.15
Open Price
₹36.70
Prev. Close
₹36.75
Volume
32,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Trust Fintech has declined 25.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.08%.

Trust Fintech’s current P/E of 10.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Trust Fintech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trust Fintech		-6.76-24.57-29.56-38.28-62.33-38.40-25.23
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Trust Fintech has declined 62.33% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Trust Fintech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Trust Fintech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trust Fintech saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.91%, while DII stake decreased to 0.43%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Trust Fintech

Trust Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100MH1998PLC117470 and registration number is 117470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Padmanabh Chafale
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mandar Kishor Deo
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Heramb Ramkrishna Damle
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Shanker Kane
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Narendra Gulhane
    Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dilip Chandrayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad Annaji Dongarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Dattatraya Alshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trust Fintech Share Price

What is the share price of Trust Fintech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trust Fintech is ₹35.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trust Fintech?

The Trust Fintech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trust Fintech?

The market cap of Trust Fintech is ₹83.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trust Fintech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trust Fintech are ₹36.75 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trust Fintech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trust Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trust Fintech is ₹94.10 and 52-week low of Trust Fintech is ₹35.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Trust Fintech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trust Fintech has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, -18.07% for the past month, -29.49% over 3 months, -63.08% over 1 year, -38.4% across 3 years, and -25.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trust Fintech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trust Fintech are 10.70 and 0.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

