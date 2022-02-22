Trust, confidence key to gain traction among investors: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman urged market participants to further strive for efficiency and transparency and to channelise resources for productive investment in the most effective manner.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her post-Budget interaction with financial market functionaries on Monday, said trust and confidence in the financial markets remain critical to gain traction among investors. The minister emphasised the role of market participants in institution building and for making the financial markets stronger and investor-friendly.

The minister expressed her satisfaction with the resilience displayed by the financial markets during the pandemic. Sitharaman urged market participants to further strive for efficiency and transparency and to channelise resources for productive investment in the most effective manner.

Speaking at the event on Monday, officials highlighted various ideas and suggestions related to investor awareness, KYC norms, mutual fund penetration, deepening of corporate bonds, commodity derivatives and effectiveness of the market system.

Sebi and other market intermediaries are working on tighter norms and disclosures to make the functioning of the capital markets better and transparent to protect investor wealth. Recently, the regulator had announced decisions on related-party transactions, settlement of trade from T+2 to T+1, and important disclosure norms for new-age companies.

Top financial market functionaries, including Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi, Ajay Menon of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, A Balasubramanian of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Vikram Kothari of NSE Clearing, attended the post-Budget interaction with the finance minister to explore ways to further strengthen the financial and capital markets.