Trump trade war: CLSA’s Chris Wood warns about retaliation in auto industry

Even as we continue to see developments around the trade war, with the Donald Trump administration imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese imports, CLSA’s Chris Wood says that the tariff war escalation will impact the auto industry. “One obvious threat would be Trump’s threat, if followed through on to impose 20-25% tariff on global auto imports. Such a move would almost certainly trigger retaliation in the auto industry and cause renewed focus on the peaking out of globalisation and retreat from Pax Americana,” Chris Wood said in CLSA’s Greed and Fear report.

Notably, earlier this week, the US administration threatened to impose 10% tariffs on another $200bn (£151bn) worth of Chinese imports, which was immediately met by Beijing’s pledge to take “firm and forceful measures” to retaliate.

While the emerging markets continue to feel the pressure of a rising US Dollar, Wood noted recently that conditions are becoming difficult for emerging market (EM) investors. Chris Wood said that US monetary tightening expectations have increased.

“The dovish stance of ECB (European Central Bank) and Bank of Japan continues,” he noted. In the same report, Chris Wood, equity strategist at CLSA notes that MSCI emerging markets is negatively correlated with US Dollar.

However, Chris Wood notes that CLSA is overweight on the emerging markets. Taking stock of India’s risks, Wood notes that HNI investors selling off equities poses risk. “One risk for Indian equities is that high net worth investors sell stocks to purchase real estate as evidence grows that the residential property cycle has turned up,” he said recently.

Asian shares were higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight, as concerns over an escalating U.S. trade war with China took a breather, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent, building on a 0.6 percent rise on Thursday, after U.S. stocks ended the day higher. Australian shares also gained 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index was 1.2 percent higher.