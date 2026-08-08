Here's the live share price of True Colors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|True Colors
|-2.94
|-12.97
|-24.66
|-15.50
|-14.23
|-4.99
|-3.02
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, True Colors has declined 14.23% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, True Colors has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|160.75
|158.57
|10
|158.72
|158.66
|20
|159.41
|158.85
|50
|154.87
|160.16
|100
|161.28
|165.62
|200
|181.61
|180.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, True Colors saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.90%, while DII stake decreased to 8.66%, FII holding fell to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|True Colours - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|True Colours - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|True Colours - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Participation At Future Print, In Brazil By
|May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|True Colours - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 22, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|True Colours - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
True Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2021PLC126265 and registration number is 126265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for True Colors is ₹157.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The True Colors is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of True Colors is ₹387.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of True Colors are ₹157.40 and ₹152.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which True Colors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of True Colors is ₹271.95 and 52-week low of True Colors is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The True Colors has shown returns of 1.13% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, -24.66% over 3 months, -14.23% over 1 year, -4.99% across 3 years, and -3.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of True Colors are 12.42 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global