What is the share price of True Colors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for True Colors is ₹157.00 as on .

What kind of stock is True Colors? The True Colors is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of True Colors? The market cap of True Colors is ₹387.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of True Colors? Today’s highest and lowest price of True Colors are ₹157.40 and ₹152.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of True Colors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which True Colors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of True Colors is ₹271.95 and 52-week low of True Colors is ₹125.00 as on .

How has the True Colors performed historically in terms of returns? The True Colors has shown returns of 1.13% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, -24.66% over 3 months, -14.23% over 1 year, -4.99% across 3 years, and -3.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of True Colors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of True Colors are 12.42 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global