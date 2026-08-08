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True Colors Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRUE COLORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of True Colors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.00 Closed
1.13₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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True Colors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.70₹157.40
₹157.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹271.95
₹157.00
Open Price
₹152.70
Prev. Close
₹155.25
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

True Colors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
True Colors		-2.94-12.97-24.66-15.50-14.23-4.99-3.02
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, True Colors has declined 14.23% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, True Colors has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

True Colors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

True Colors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5160.75158.57
10158.72158.66
20159.41158.85
50154.87160.16
100161.28165.62
200181.61180.54

Source: Dion Global

True Colors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, True Colors saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.90%, while DII stake decreased to 8.66%, FII holding fell to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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True Colors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTTrue Colours - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTTrue Colours - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTTrue Colours - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Participation At Future Print, In Brazil By
May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTTrue Colours - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTTrue Colours - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About True Colors

True Colors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299GJ2021PLC126265 and registration number is 126265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashishkumar Durlbhbhai Mulani
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Raghubhai Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sagarkumar Bipinbhai Mulani
    Director
  • Mr. Satishkumar Jayantibhai Panchani
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Vinod Singapuri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Charmi Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nanty Nalinbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on True Colors Share Price

What is the share price of True Colors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for True Colors is ₹157.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is True Colors?

The True Colors is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of True Colors?

The market cap of True Colors is ₹387.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of True Colors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of True Colors are ₹157.40 and ₹152.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of True Colors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which True Colors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of True Colors is ₹271.95 and 52-week low of True Colors is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the True Colors performed historically in terms of returns?

The True Colors has shown returns of 1.13% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, -24.66% over 3 months, -14.23% over 1 year, -4.99% across 3 years, and -3.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of True Colors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of True Colors are 12.42 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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