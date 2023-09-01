Follow Us

TRUCAP FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.10 Closed
3.392.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TruCap Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.75₹66.00
₹64.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.25₹101.00
₹64.10
Open Price
₹62.50
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
52,29,706

TruCap Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.08
  • R268.17
  • R370.33
  • Pivot
    63.92
  • S161.83
  • S259.67
  • S357.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.8260.52
  • 1058.7358.84
  • 2060.856.88
  • 5071.9155.63
  • 10080.2157.3
  • 20046.6462.96

TruCap Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.4423.9611.475.77-35.01-28.64-28.64
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

TruCap Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

TruCap Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TruCap Finance Ltd.

TruCap Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1994PLC334457 and registration number is 023528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Sethi
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohanjeet Singh Juneja
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Kapoor
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atwood Porter Collins
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Vinod Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishipal Tarachand Raghuvanshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abha Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rushina Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on TruCap Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TruCap Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹745.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TruCap Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TruCap Finance Ltd. is 150.54 and PB ratio of TruCap Finance Ltd. is 3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TruCap Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹64.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TruCap Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruCap Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹37.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

