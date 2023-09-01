Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.44
|23.96
|11.47
|5.77
|-35.01
|-28.64
|-28.64
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TruCap Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1994PLC334457 and registration number is 023528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹745.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TruCap Finance Ltd. is 150.54 and PB ratio of TruCap Finance Ltd. is 3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹64.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruCap Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of TruCap Finance Ltd. is ₹37.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.