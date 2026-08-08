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TruCap Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRUCAP FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of TruCap Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.53 Closed
-1.74₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TruCap Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.53₹4.75
₹4.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.47₹13.74
₹4.53
Open Price
₹4.71
Prev. Close
₹4.61
Volume
3,995

Source: Dion Global

TruCap Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TruCap Finance		-1.31-17.49-28.44-37.52-64.80-55.69-50.22
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TruCap Finance has declined 64.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, TruCap Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

TruCap Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TruCap Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.654.67
104.84.74
2054.9
505.45.28
1005.755.85
2007.027.55

Source: Dion Global

TruCap Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TruCap Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding fell to 5.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TruCap Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTTruCap Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTTruCap Finance - Notice To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Unclaimed Dividend To Investor Education And Protection Fund (I
Jul 10, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTTruCap Finance - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTTruCap Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTTruCap Finance - Updates on Open Offer

Source: Dion Global

About TruCap Finance

TruCap Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1994PLC334457 and registration number is 023528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohanjeet Singh Juneja
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Kapoor
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atwood Porter Collins
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rushina Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Vinod Momaya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishipal Tarachand Raghuvanshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abha Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on TruCap Finance Share Price

What is the share price of TruCap Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruCap Finance is ₹4.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TruCap Finance?

The TruCap Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TruCap Finance?

The market cap of TruCap Finance is ₹53.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TruCap Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TruCap Finance are ₹4.75 and ₹4.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TruCap Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruCap Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruCap Finance is ₹13.74 and 52-week low of TruCap Finance is ₹4.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TruCap Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The TruCap Finance has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -17.49% for the past month, -28.44% over 3 months, -64.8% over 1 year, -55.69% across 3 years, and -50.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TruCap Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TruCap Finance are -0.52 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TruCap Finance News

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