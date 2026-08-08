What is the share price of TruCap Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruCap Finance is ₹4.53 as on .

What kind of stock is TruCap Finance? The TruCap Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TruCap Finance? The market cap of TruCap Finance is ₹53.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TruCap Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of TruCap Finance are ₹4.75 and ₹4.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TruCap Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruCap Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruCap Finance is ₹13.74 and 52-week low of TruCap Finance is ₹4.47 as on .

How has the TruCap Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The TruCap Finance has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -17.49% for the past month, -28.44% over 3 months, -64.8% over 1 year, -55.69% across 3 years, and -50.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TruCap Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TruCap Finance are -0.52 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global