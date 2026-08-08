Here's the live share price of TruCap Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TruCap Finance
|-1.31
|-17.49
|-28.44
|-37.52
|-64.80
|-55.69
|-50.22
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TruCap Finance has declined 64.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, TruCap Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.65
|4.67
|10
|4.8
|4.74
|20
|5
|4.9
|50
|5.4
|5.28
|100
|5.75
|5.85
|200
|7.02
|7.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TruCap Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding fell to 5.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|TruCap Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|TruCap Finance - Notice To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Unclaimed Dividend To Investor Education And Protection Fund (I
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|TruCap Finance - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|TruCap Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|TruCap Finance - Updates on Open Offer
Source: Dion Global
TruCap Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1994PLC334457 and registration number is 023528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruCap Finance is ₹4.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TruCap Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TruCap Finance is ₹53.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TruCap Finance are ₹4.75 and ₹4.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruCap Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruCap Finance is ₹13.74 and 52-week low of TruCap Finance is ₹4.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TruCap Finance has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -17.49% for the past month, -28.44% over 3 months, -64.8% over 1 year, -55.69% across 3 years, and -50.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TruCap Finance are -0.52 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global