Trom Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TROM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Trom Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.05 Closed
-2.79₹ -1.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Trom Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.00₹55.65
₹54.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.30₹208.00
₹54.05
Open Price
₹53.00
Prev. Close
₹55.60
Volume
9,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Trom Industries has declined 25.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -66.64%.

Trom Industries’s current P/E of 10.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Trom Industries Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trom Industries		-15.55-0.28-30.03-47.19-63.86-38.24-25.11
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Trom Industries has declined 63.86% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Trom Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Trom Industries Financials

Trom Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.8160.46
1067.6563.11
2063.6464.72
5069.5269.35
10079.2778.95
20098.77103.91

Trom Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trom Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.70%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Trom Industries Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Trom Industries fact sheet for more information

About Trom Industries

Trom Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309GJ2019PLC109376 and registration number is 109376. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jignesh Bharatbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Tanaji Pawar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrutbhai Gopalbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Pradipbhai Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Drashtiben Prafulbhai Dedaniya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Trom Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Trom Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trom Industries is ₹54.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trom Industries?

The Trom Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trom Industries?

The market cap of Trom Industries is ₹49.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trom Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trom Industries are ₹55.65 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trom Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trom Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trom Industries is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Trom Industries is ₹51.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Trom Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trom Industries has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -11.9% for the past month, -34.05% over 3 months, -66.64% over 1 year, -38.24% across 3 years, and -25.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trom Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trom Industries are 10.22 and 0.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Trom Industries News

