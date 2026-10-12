Here's the live share price of Triveni Power Transmission along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.38
|-8.6
|-12.22
|-17.85
|-14.02
|7.9
|11.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-3.89
|-8.55
|-22.99
|10
|37.59
|17.53
|-5.43
|GE Vernova T&D India
|-0.57
|-5.66
|-9.2
|4.31
|40.96
|120.14
|100.34
|ACME Solar Holdings
|-3.27
|5.38
|11
|55.7
|46.8
|18.28
|10.6
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.65
|-1.82
|4.11
|19.06
|12.6
|30.19
|27.7
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-2.76
|4.43
|25.58
|58.49
|52.98
|58.04
|31.6
|Voltamp Transformers
|-0.12
|-5.01
|8.63
|11.18
|44.34
|33.3
|47.33
|KEC International
|-2
|-11.71
|-27.73
|-36.41
|-57.26
|-18.12
|-5.08
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|3.99
|0.6
|-15.31
|3.49
|-40.64
|51.18
|80.25
|Transrail Lighting
|-3.01
|10.13
|-9.06
|-16.75
|-39.29
|-5.83
|-3.54
|Vikram Solar
|-7.72
|-14.08
|-30.05
|-33.63
|-56.45
|-26.38
|-16.79
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-7.78
|-14.22
|-6.92
|132.75
|69.22
|85.44
|76.52
|Lumino Industries
|7.93
|-3.46
|-5.65
|-5.65
|-5.65
|-2.02
|-1.21
|GK Energy
|-1.44
|-11.75
|-21.22
|-2.53
|-40.2
|-12.34
|-7.6
|Bajel Projects
|-2.08
|-9.67
|-15.71
|-4.96
|-19.78
|-6.31
|-3.84
|Rajesh Power Services
|5.52
|-3.58
|-10.59
|-17.82
|-49.77
|4.72
|2.8
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|1.67
|-9.28
|-38.99
|-27.17
|-61.19
|-26.56
|-16.91
|Jyoti Structures
|0.56
|-10.31
|-23.35
|-24.96
|-38.63
|-13.04
|-8.27
|Neueon Corporation
|-19.69
|1.72
|-9.88
|-31.91
|115.28
|52.3
|34.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Power Grid Corporation of India has declined 14.02% compared to peers like Adani Energy Solutions (37.59%), GE Vernova T&D India (40.96%), ACME Solar Holdings (46.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Grid Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Energy Solutions (-5.43%) and GE Vernova T&D India (100.34%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,36,829
|0.74
|159.95
|1,70,333
|0.31
|9.28
|1,48,923
|0.57
|8.11
|1,25,750
|0.11
|6.85
|1,24,414
|0.44
|6.78
|88,002
|0.23
|4.79
|38,391
|0.09
|2.09
|29,304
|0.48
|1.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 12, 2026, 03:42 PM IST IST
|Triveni Power Trans - Listing of Equity Shares of Triveni Power Transmission Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Power - Transmission/Equipment
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Power Transmission is ₹683.85 as on Oct 12, 2026.
The Triveni Power Transmission is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triveni Power Transmission is ₹0.00 Cr as on Oct 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Power Transmission are ₹720.00 and ₹683.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Power Transmission stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Power Transmission is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Power Transmission is ₹0.00 as on Oct 12, 2026.
The Triveni Power Transmission has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Power Transmission are and on Oct 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global