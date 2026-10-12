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Triveni Power Transmission Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIVENI POWER TRANSMISSION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Triveni Power Transmission along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹683.85
26.43₹ 142.95
As on Oct 12, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Triveni Power Transmission Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹683.85₹720.00
₹683.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹683.85
Open Price
₹719.80
Prev. Close
₹540.90
Volume
11,075

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Power Transmission Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.38-8.6-12.22-17.85-14.027.911.38
Adani Energy Solutions		-3.89-8.55-22.991037.5917.53-5.43
GE Vernova T&D India		-0.57-5.66-9.24.3140.96120.14100.34
ACME Solar Holdings		-3.275.381155.746.818.2810.6
Kalpataru Projects International		3.65-1.824.1119.0612.630.1927.7
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-2.764.4325.5858.4952.9858.0431.6
Voltamp Transformers		-0.12-5.018.6311.1844.3433.347.33
KEC International		-2-11.71-27.73-36.41-57.26-18.12-5.08
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		3.990.6-15.313.49-40.6451.1880.25
Transrail Lighting		-3.0110.13-9.06-16.75-39.29-5.83-3.54
Vikram Solar		-7.72-14.08-30.05-33.63-56.45-26.38-16.79
Indo Tech Transformers		-7.78-14.22-6.92132.7569.2285.4476.52
Lumino Industries		7.93-3.46-5.65-5.65-5.65-2.02-1.21
GK Energy		-1.44-11.75-21.22-2.53-40.2-12.34-7.6
Bajel Projects		-2.08-9.67-15.71-4.96-19.78-6.31-3.84
Rajesh Power Services		5.52-3.58-10.59-17.82-49.774.722.8
Solarworld Energy Solutions		1.67-9.28-38.99-27.17-61.19-26.56-16.91
Jyoti Structures		0.56-10.31-23.35-24.96-38.63-13.04-8.27
Neueon Corporation		-19.691.72-9.88-31.91115.2852.334.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Power Grid Corporation of India has declined 14.02% compared to peers like Adani Energy Solutions (37.59%), GE Vernova T&D India (40.96%), ACME Solar Holdings (46.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Grid Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Energy Solutions (-5.43%) and GE Vernova T&D India (100.34%).

Triveni Power Transmission Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Power Transmission Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Power Transmission Share Holding Pattern

Triveni Power Transmission Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,36,8290.74159.95
1,70,3330.319.28
1,48,9230.578.11
1,25,7500.116.85
1,24,4140.446.78
88,0020.234.79
38,3910.092.09
29,3040.481.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Triveni Power Transmission Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 12, 2026, 03:42 PM IST ISTTriveni Power Trans - Listing of Equity Shares of Triveni Power Transmission Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Triveni Power Transmission

Power - Transmission/Equipment

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sawhney
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashwath Ram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ram Chand Chhabria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Triveni Power Transmission Share Price

What is the share price of Triveni Power Transmission?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Power Transmission is ₹683.85 as on Oct 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triveni Power Transmission?

The Triveni Power Transmission is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Power Transmission?

The market cap of Triveni Power Transmission is ₹0.00 Cr as on Oct 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Power Transmission?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Power Transmission are ₹720.00 and ₹683.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Power Transmission?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Power Transmission stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Power Transmission is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Power Transmission is ₹0.00 as on Oct 12, 2026.

How has the Triveni Power Transmission performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triveni Power Transmission has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Power Transmission?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Power Transmission are and on Oct 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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